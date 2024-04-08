2024 Indian Wells

Photos: Legends serve up fun in Tennis Paradise

Friendly competition and camaraderie was the order of the day when a raft of former players from the WTA and ATP tours reunited on the sidelines of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

More than 60 former WTA and ATP players gathered for a cocktail reception in Indian Wells.

Australian legend Rod Laver spent extra time with the WTA group, which included Katrina Adams, Lori McNeil, Stephanie Rehe, Barbara Jordan and Pam Austin, among others.

Highlights of a weekend of activities included a mixed golf event at Palm Valley Country Club, the second time a joint WTA-ATP golfing social has been held.

Former WTA World No.1 Kim Clijsters was among the players who teed off.

For the first time, the WTA also staged a Pickleball event for alumnae, led by Peanut Louie Harper and Anna Maria Ruffels at Toscana Country Club with input from Cammy McGregor, who now plays on the Senior Pickleball Tour.

Former Top 80 player Julia Boserup was one of the alumnae who tested her Pickleball skills.

