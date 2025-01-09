MELBOURNE -- Aryna Sabalenka's quest for a third straight Australian Open title began victoriously on Sunday, with the World No.1 defeating Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

The reigning champion at the Australian Open and US Open, Sabalenka's victory extended her win streak at hard-court majors to 15. Since the start of the 2023 season, Sabalenka is an outstanding 28-1 at hard-court Slams, with her sole loss coming in three sets in the 2023 US Open final to Coco Gauff.

Over the upcoming fortnight in Melbourne, Sabalenka is bidding to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to pull off a three-peat in Melbourne. The Swiss star ran the table from 1997 to 1999.

Seeded No.1 for the first time at a Grand Slam, Sabalenka is also looking to become the first top seed to win the Australian Open women's singles title since Ashleigh Barty sealed her home Slam in 2022.

In a showdown between two Grand Slam champions, Sabalenka needed just seven minutes to build a 3-0 lead over Stephens. The 2017 US Open champion slowly worked her way back into the match to get back on serve at 4-3, but Sabalenka's devastating return proved too much for the American's serve. In the longest game of the match, Sabalenka broke through on her fourth break point to regain a lead she did not relinquish. She finished the match with 20 winners and broke Stephens five times from 13 break points.

Still a perfect 6-0 in the new season, Sabalenka will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round. In her Australian Open main-draw debut, the 22-year-old Spaniard eased past Great Britain's Sonay Kartal 6-1, 7-6(5).

