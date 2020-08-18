Home Champions

Local heroines: Brady is latest WTA champion on home soil

Jennifer Brady became the latest champion on home soil after lifting her first trophy in Lexington. Take a look back at the last 30 players to win WTA singles titles in their own countries.

The inaugural edition of Lexington in 2020 featured three American semifinalists - and it was Jennifer Brady who eventually became a champion on home soil, defeating Jil Teichmann to claim her maiden title.

After losing two Sydney finals in 2018-19, a third Australian final at Adelaide 2020 saw Ashleigh Barty defeat Dayana Yastremska to win in front of her home crowd for the first time.

Having had no home champions since 1998, Japan got two in as many weeks in September 2019, with Naomi Osaka picking up her first home title in Osaka, the city of her birth, without dropping a set.

In the second all-Japanese WTA final in the Open Era, Nao Hibino defeated Misaki Doi to win the 2019 Hiroshima title - the first Japanese winner on home soil since Ai Sugiyama won Tokyo 1998.

Madison Keys' affinity for home continued in her fourth straight final on US soil at Cincinnati 2019, with the American beating Svetlana Kuznetsova to pick up her fifth career title.

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years at Toronto 2019, starting by winning four consecutive three-setters and taking the final after Serena Williams was forced to retire.

The USA's Jessica Pegula captured her maiden title at Washington 2019, beating Camila Giorgi in the final.

The inaugural Baltic Open in Jurmala, Latvia in 2019 ended with a home champion as Anastasija Sevastova defeated Katarzyna Kawa in the final.

All four of Madison Keys' finals between 2017-19 came at home in the USA, and she picked up her fourth career title - and first on clay - at Charleston 2019.

Having been runner-up in 2017 to Julia Goerges, Russia's Daria Kasatkina got her hands on the Moscow trophy in 2018 after a comeback win over Ons Jabeur in the final.

China's Wang Qiang went 19-4 on home soil in 2018, collecting her second career title in Guangzhou without losing more than four games in any set.

Wang Qiang lifted her first trophy in Nanchang in 2018, defeating Zheng Saisai in the third all-Chinese WTA final in history.

In its six editions, Prague has seen three home champions, with Petra Kvitova the most recent in 2018 after her final defeat of Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Four of Sloane Stephens' seven titles to date have come at home in the USA, with Miami 2018 - where she beat Jelena Ostapenko in the final - the most recent.

Both of Zhang Shuai's WTA titles have come in Guangzhou, with the Chinese player picking up her second trophy there in 2018 after beating Aleksandra Krunic in the final.

Sloane Stephens' defeat of Madison Keys in the 2017 US Open final is the most recent Grand Slam final between compatriots.

Madison Keys picked up her third career title at Stanford 2017, beating CoCo Vandeweghe in an all-American final.

Both of Peng Shuai's WTA titles have come on home soil, with the Chinese player capturing her second in Nanchang in 2017 with victory over Nao Hibino in the final.

Irina-Camelia Begu ensured a third Romanian winner in four years in Bucharest in 2017 after beating Julia Goerges to seize her fourth career title.

German wildcard Laura Siegemund put together a captivating fairytale run in Stuttgart in 2017, defeating three seeds to lift her maiden title at home.

Budapest celebrated its return to the WTA calendar in 2017 after a four-year gap with a local champion, with Hungary's Timea Babos picking up her second career title after a final victory over Lucie Safarova.

Svetlana Kuznetsova's 15th career title was her first on home soil after she defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Moscow in 2016, the tournament's third all-Russian final in its history.

Having lost all six of her WTA finals over the previous decade, China's Peng Shuai picked up her maiden title at the age of 30 in Tianjin in 2016, beating Alison Riske in the final.

The first three editions of the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang all saw a Chinese player crowned champion, with Duan Yingying winning the inaugural event in 2016 with victory over Vania King in the final.

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic won her maiden title in Gstaad in 2016, the first time the tournament had been held in 12 years, defeating Kiki Bertens in the final.

Romania's Simona Halep breezed to her second Bucharest title in 2016 after a double bagel victory over Anastasija Sevastova in the final.

Caroline Garcia defeated Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the 2016 Strasbourg final to pick up her second career title and first at home - also becoming the third French champion in the tournament's history.

Lucie Safarova's seventh and final title was at home in Prague in 2016, when the Czech player defeated Samantha Stosur in the final.

Cagla Buyukakcay made history on home soil in 2016, becoming the first Turkish player to win a WTA title and to break the Top 100 after defeating Danka Kovinic to win Istanbul.

Angelique Kerber's successfully defended her Stuttgart title in 2016 with a victory over Laura Siegemund - the eighth and most recent all-German WTA final in the Open Era, and first since the 1995 WTA Finals (where Stefanie Graf beat Anke Huber).

