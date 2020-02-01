Just champion: Best images of Sofia Kenin's Australian Open final victory over Garbiñe Muguruza
Relive the best of the action from the 2020 Australian Open final as Sofia Kenin and Garbiñe Muguruza did battle in Melbourne.
Garbiñe Muguruza and Sofia Kenin were both playing in their first Australian Open finals (Getty)
The American saved two break points in the third game but could not hold her serve, allowing Muguruza to take an early 2-1 advantage (Getty)
Kenin found some form but came out on the wrong end of a fine rally as Muguruza took a 4-2 lead (Getty)
Kenin recovered well in game seven, saving four break points to bring herself back into contention at 4-3 (Getty)
A couple of double faults from the Spaniard allowed Kenin back to 4-4 but Muguruza broke straight back (Getty)
As with her previous two Grand Slam victories, Muguruza held her nerve to take the opening set, 6-4 (Getty)
The second set began strongly on serve, Kenin holding firm to take a 2-1 lead as she looked for a way back into the final (Getty)
Muguruza was the first to be broken in the second set as Kenin turned up the pressure, taking a 4-1 lead (Getty)
Kenin held before punishing a nervous Muguruza, breaking to take the set 6-2 and level the final (Getty)
Kenin took an early lead in the deciding set before Muguruza rediscovered her focus and tied at 1-1 (Getty)
Facing three break points in the fifth game of set three, Kenin reeled off five points in succession to hold for a 3-2 lead (Getty)
Another double fault proved costly for Muguruza, broken to trail 4-2 in the final set (Getty)
Kenin secured her maiden Slam title with another break of serve, Muguruza serving three double faults in the final game (Getty)
Kenin lifts the Australian Open trophy after her three-set, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Muguruza in Melbourne on Saturday (Getty)