Parisian Pairs: French Open women's doubles champions this century

Take a look at the talented teams who were crowned Roland Garros women's doubles champions dating back to the year 2000.

Mary Pierce and Martina Hingis claimed the title in 2000, after they had reached the Australian Open final earlier in the season. Pierce also won the 2000 Roland Garros singles title, defeating Hingis in the semifinals en route.

Paola Suarez and Virginia Ruano Pascual earned the title in 2001, which was the first Grand Slam women's doubles title for either player. Ruano Pascual also won her first mixed doubles Grand Slam title that same fortnight.

Ruano Pascual and Suarez successfully defended their title in 2002. That event started an incredible streak of nine straight Grand Slam final appearances for the Spanish-Argentine duo.

Ai Sugiyama and Kim Clijsters clinched the crown in 2003, and they doubled up by winning Wimbledon weeks later. They beat Ruano Pascual and Suarez in the final, making them the only team to defeat that pair at Roland Garros from 2001 through 2005.

It was back to the winning ways of Suarez and Ruano Pascual in 2004. The team got through tough three-setters in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals on the way to their third Roland Garros title in four years.

Ruano Pascual and Suarez notched their fourth Roland Garros title in 2005. From 2001 through 2005, the legendary pairing had an astounding 29-1 win-loss record at Roland Garros.

Samantha Stosur and Lisa Raymond took the title in 2006 as the top seeds. The pair claimed their second Grand Slam title as a tandem, having also won the US Open in 2005.

Alicia Molik and Mara Santangelo were the very last team to squeak into the seedings as No.17, but they took that all the way to the title in 2007. It was the second Grand Slam women's doubles title for Molik, and the first for Santangelo.

Ruano Pascual partnered her compatriot Anabel Medina Garrigues to the 2008 championship. While Ruano Pascual was a veteran at winning major trophies, it was the first Grand Slam doubles title for Medina Garrigues.

Medina Garrigues and Ruano Pascual defended their title in 2009. This was the last of Ruano Pascual's six Roland Garros women's doubles titles, and her 10th Grand Slam women's doubles title overall.

Serena and Venus Williams earned the 2010 trophy, and with the title, they held all four Grand Slam women's doubles championships at the same time. It was their first Roland Garros women's doubles title since they won the event in 1999.

The all-Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova came into 2011 Roland Garros unseeded, but they still romped to the trophy without the loss of a set. It was the first Grand Slam doubles title for each of them.

Roberta Vinci and Sara Errani won the title in 2012, which was the first of the five Grand Slam women's doubles titles the Italians would win together.

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina triumphed in 2013, beating the two most recent champion teams in the last two rounds -- Hlavackova and Hradecka in the semifinals, and Errani and Vinci in the final.

Hsieh Su-wei and Peng Shuai hoisted the 2014 trophy after defeating Errani and Vinci in the final. It was their second Grand Slam women's doubles title together, following 2013 Wimbledon.

Lucie Safarova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands came back from a set down to triumph in the 2015 championship match. It was the second of the five Grand Slam women's doubles titles they would win together.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia thrilled the crowds by winning the 2016 title. They became the first all-French team to win the Roland Garros women's doubles title since Gail Chanfreau and Francoise Durr did so in 1971.

As they had done two years earlier, Safarova and Mattek-Sands followed up an Australian Open title by triumphing at Roland Garros in 2017. This was the fifth Grand Slam women's doubles title for the pairing.

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned in 2018, winning their first Grand Slam women's doubles title. They would notch their second the very next month at 2018 Wimbledon.

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic are the most recent Roland Garros women's doubles champions, claiming the 2019 title. Following the victory, Mladenovic moved to WTA Doubles World No.1 for the first time in her career.

