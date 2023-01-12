Netflix 'Break Point'

Inside the Netflix 'Break Point' Premiere Party in Melbourne

Melbourne Park hosted a Premiere Party for Netflix's 'Break Point' on Thursday, Jan. 12th.

Ajla Tomljanovic speaks to reporters on the red carpet. The Croatian-born Aussie is one of the featured women in the 10-episode sesaon.

Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini were also in attendance. Fritz and Berrenttini feature heavily in the first three episodes.

Photo by Kelly Delfina/Getty Images

Paul Martin, Break Point Executive Producer. Martin is the co-founder of Box to Box Films, which also produced 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive'.

Photo by Kelly Delfina/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi anchor the first episode of 'Break Point'.

Photo by Kelly Delfina/Getty Images

Former World No.8 Alicia Molik took a turn on the red carpet. The fan-favorite Aussie has been working the commentary booth throughout the summer.

Photo by Kelly Delfina/Getty Images

Doubles stars Gabriela Dabrowski, Sabrina Santamaria, and Giuliana Olmos offered their support for the show.

Photo by Kelly Delfina/Getty Images

Patrick Mouratoglou, who is currently coaching the ATP's Holger Rune, offers his insights throughout the show.

Photo by Kelly Delfina/Getty Images

Gabe Spitzer (left), Director of Documentary Series at Netflix, thanked tennis' seven governing bodies for their access and cooperation.

Photo by Kelly Delfi/Getty Images

