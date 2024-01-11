2024 Australian Open

Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff, Osaka and more practice ahead of Australian Open

The stars of the Hologic WTA Tour have been hard at work at Melbourne Park preparing for the first Grand Slam of the year.

01 /12
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was on court early on Tuesday in Melbourne after losing to Elena Rybakina on Sunday in the Brisbane final.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

02 /12
Seeded No.2, Sabalenka opens her title defense against a qualifier.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

03 /12
World No.1 Iga Swiatek was dealt a tough opening round test in the form of 2020 Melbourne champion Sofia Kenin.

David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

04 /12
Coco Gauff won in Auckland to start 2024, and also triumphed at the last Grand Slam of 2023: the US Open. Seeded No.4, she hopes to make the AO quarterfinals for the first time.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

05 /12
Two-time AO champion Naomi Osaka is back in Melbourne after giving birth in July. She opens against No.16 seed Caroline Garcia.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

06 /12
Also returning to Grand Slam action after giving birth last year is 2016 AO champion Angelique Kerber, who opens against 2022 AO finalist Danielle Collins.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

07 /12
G'day, Caro! 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki played her last Australian Open in 2020 before retiring, and then returning to tennis last summer.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

08 /12
After an eight-month sabbatical, Amanda Anisimova returned in Auckland. She's twice reached the AO fourth round, and opens against No.13 seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

09 /12
2023 WTA Most Improved Player Zheng Qinwen reached the quarterfinals at the last Grand Slam of 2023. Seeded No.12, she looks to improve on a second-round finish from 2022-23.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

10 /12
Ons Jabeur, seeded No.6, will make her 2024 season debut against a qualifier in the first round.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

11 /12
Forced to miss last year's event with injury, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic will be a crowd favorite. She opens vs. Croatia's Petra Martic.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

12 /12
No.8 seed Maria Sakkari, like Jabeur, is playing her first tournament of 2024 in Melbourne. A star on Netflix's "Break Point," Sakkari has reached the last 16 in Melbourne twice.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

