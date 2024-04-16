You've got a fast car: Off-court fun in Stuttgart

2024 Stuttgart

From the Porsche Arena to the Bundesliga pitch: Ons Jabeur hung out with VfB Stuttgart's goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow.

Jabeur also received a signature match kit with her name on the back.

Paula Badosa, on canvas: Players also enjoyed exploring their creative sides by using markers, pencils and crayons to design their "dream Porsche."

An owner of two Porsches as the two-time defending champion, Iga Swiatek not-so-secretly hopes to drive off in a purple one in 2024.

For three-time runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, visualizing her dream Porsche might be the first step to a long-awaited drive off with one.

There was no shortage of inspiration for former champion Angelique Kerber in the studio.

Emma Raducanu's color of choice was brewster green, a non-metallic dark green.

Coco Gauff's dream car is pretty in pink -- and her signature was adorned with a heart, too.

Barbora Krejcikova can appreciate the need to memorialize great art.

Sabalenka also went head-to-head against Andrea Petkovic in an "autograph challenge" -- to see who could sign her name the fastest.

Badosa was also among the players who took the tournament's annual fast-driving challenge to showcase their handling skills.

You've got a fast car, Donna Vekic! The Croatian donned a pair of stylin' shades for her run.

Linda Noskova was ready to burn rubber, whether in a big car or a little one.

The name's Raducanu. Emma Raducanu. The 2021 US Open champion was snapped looking cool behind the wheel.

Gauff was eager to play a round of table tennis against tournament director Markus Guenthardt on Media Day.

Swiatek also enjoyed exploring the Porsche Museum, getting up close and personal with the automakers fleet of cars.

