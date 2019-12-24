AUCKLAND, New Zealand - World No.5 Bianca Andreescu has delayed her start to the 2020 season, pulling out of next month's ASB Classic due to the knee injury she sustained at the WTA Finals.

The Canadian reached her maiden final in Auckland last year as a qualifier ranked World No.152, defeating Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki en route. "I'm super-disappointed about it," Andreescu said in a social media video clip. "But I spoke to my team and I really have to do what's best for my knee right now. I have so many amazing memories there, so hopefully I can create more in 2021."

Andreescu sustained the left knee injury in her second round robin match in Shenzhen at the end of October, eventually retiring against Karolina Pliskova and withdrawing from the tournament.

The ASB Classic begins on January 6, and the field will feature Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko, defending champion Julia Goerges and rising teenagers Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff.