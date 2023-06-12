While the focus was on what happened on the red dirt of Roland Garros, the rising stars took time to prepare for their transition to the pro tours, investing in their off-court development.

The next generation of tennis stars took to the courts at Roland Garros, with the world’s top juniors competing for ranking points, trophies and a spot among the elite players. While the focus was on what happened on the red dirt, from thrilling upsets to great rivalries in the making, the rising stars of tennis took time to prepare for their transition to the pro tours, investing in their off-court development.

An education session, hosted by the French Federation of Tennis (FFT), in collaboration with the WTA, ATP and ITF, provided these young players with a look at several elements of tour life for professional tennis players. Joint education sessions have become an important component for the top juniors during the Junior Grand Slam swing, with a focus on the holistic development of athletes and the aim to provide insight and resources for elite juniors looking to find success at the highest levels of the sport.

This latest session, led by the FFT, focused on the role of media and how players can build skills in preparation for this aspect of their career. The session featured a Q&A with top WTA player Alize Cornet and former ATP player Jurgen Melzer. Cornet spoke about the evolution of social media during her career and stressed the value of players stepping away from their phones and spending time in the real world. She also highlighted the importance of prioritizing one’s mental health.

Melzer focused on the role of media in the modern game of tennis. In particular, a player’s media responsibilities throughout a tournament, from pre-tournament media day to on-court interviews and post-match press conferences. The former player-turned-coach also emphasized different approaches and the professional relationship between players and the media.

The Juniors also heard from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), advising on the steps for reporting suspected corruption and who to contact regarding online abuse to ensure the health and safety of players within the competitive tennis environment.

A key message from the session emphasized the value of the person behind the player, and building the athletes’ awareness of the support systems in place around them with the goal to promote their all-around success and develop a long-term career in the game they love.

