CINCINNATI, Ohio -- No.5 Ons Jabeur advanced to her first hard-court quarterfinal since January after Donna Vekic retired due to a viral illness in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.
Jabeur was leading 5-2 in the first set when the match was suspended due to rain. During the stoppage, Vekic retired from the match and also withdrew from doubles.
Jabeur will face either No.2 Aryna Sabalenka or No.14 seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals. The Tunisian is playing her first tournament since making the Wimbledon final last month.
More to follow...