Former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki snuffed out a comeback attempt from Elina Svitolina to win 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5 in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open. The victory is Wozniacki's first on a grass court since 2019 Wimbledon.

Bad Homburg: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Wozniacki will face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. Kudermetova opened her tournament with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Diane Parry.

In a match that was suspended overnight due to light, Wozniacki came from a break down in the final set to seal her second win in seven tries against Svitolina.

The Ukrainian was leading Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6(4), 2-1 when the match was called on Monday evening. Shortly before play was halted, Wozniacki required an off-court medical timeout after falling in the third game of the final set.

Mom on a mission 🕵️‍♀️@CaroWozniacki fights her way into the second round after an incredible match against fellow tour mom Svitolina!#BHO24 pic.twitter.com/QdqGEeFCQo — wta (@WTA) June 25, 2024

Svitolina led 3-1 in the final frame before Wozniacki stormed back to win four consecutive games to lead 5-3. Wozniacki was broken while serving for the win at 5-3 but bounced back to break Svitolina for the seventh and final time to close out her first victory since Charleston.

Wozniacki finished with 29 winners and 34 unforced errors. Svitolina struck 33 winners and 40 unforced errors.