BNP Paribas Open honored on 15th occasion as WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year

Credit One Charleston Open voted as WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for third consecutive season

WTA 250 Tournament of the Year voted as Hong Kong Tennis Open

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Friday announced the winners of the 2024 WTA Tournament Awards, bringing an end to Awards Week which has seen the standout performers of the season from across the Hologic WTA Tour celebrated for their success.

“My congratulations to all the winners who earned a 2024 WTA Award, in what has been a history-making season for the Hologic WTA Tour,” WTA CEO Portia Archer said.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this outstanding group of athletes, trailblazers and leaders who have all shown an exceptional level of hard work and dedication across the season.”

The WTA Tournament of the Year Award winners are voted on by the players and recognize the excellence of the staff and organization, dedicated fans and wider support to the sport and its athletes. The WTA Tournament Awards are broken down into three categories, reflecting the different levels of events, with the winners as follows:

The BNP Paribas Open earns the honor for a record-extending 11th successive year and 15th time overall, with the Indian Wells Tennis Garden being recognized for creating an environment where players are able to perform at their best.

WTA 500: Credit One Charleston Open

WTA

The Credit One Charleston Open is recognized in the WTA Tournament of the Year Awards for the third year in a row at the WTA 500 level, having also been successful in 2022 and 2023, and was commended for the excellence of their staff in making players feel welcome and supported.

WTA 250: Hong Kong Tennis Open

WTA

The Hong Kong Tennis Open has been voted Tournament of the Year in the WTA 250 category for the first time since 2018, with much credit going to newly appointed WTA Legend Li Na who became Tournament Director this season. The event, which crowned Diana Shnaider as singles champion, delivered a best-in-class offering to players and was noted for its fun atmosphere and vibrant fans.