World No.6 Elena Rybakina has rehired coach Stefano Vukov for the 2025 season. The 2022 Wimbledon champion confirmed the news on social media.

"Hello everyone, I am excited to announce that Stefano will be joining the team for the 2025 season," Rybakina posted on Instagram. "Thank you all for the support. And wishing you a great 2025."

Rybakina announced her split from Vukov ahead of the US Open in August. The two previously worked together for a successful five-year span, with Vukov at the helm for Rybakina's rapid ascension up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings and her crowning achievement, becoming the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam. Together, Rybakina captured three WTA titles singles titles and has remained a mainstay in the Top 10 on the PIF WTA Rankings.

During the off-season, Rybakina hired 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who also ended his five-year coaching stint with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in 2024. Ivanisevic also guided countryman Marin Cilic to the 2014 US Open title, and worked with Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic. Rybakina is the first WTA player he has worked with.

With Ivanisevic in the coaching box, Rybakina kicked off her 2025 season this week at the United Cup, where she has led Kazakhstan to the semifinals in Sydney. It will face either Poland or Great Britain at Ken Rosewall Arena on Saturday.