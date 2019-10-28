Rivalry record: Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova
Former World No.1s Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova have met 8 times at Tour level and twice in the Fed Cup. Take a look back at their previous meetings.
The pair's first professional meeting was in the final in Dubai back in 2015 which Halep won 6-4 7-6(4) (Getty)
Halep won 6-4, 6-4 against Pliskova in the fourth round of Indian Wells (Getty)
Halep hits a backhand in the first of her three 2016 matches against Pliskova, this one in the Sydney quarterfinals, where the Romanian won 6-4, 7-5 (Getty)
Pliskova's first win against Halep was in the 2016 Fed Cup first round, kicking off a winning rubber for the Czech team away in Cluj-Napoca 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 (Getty)
Halep dispatched Pliskova 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of Montréal 2016 on her way to lifting the trophy (Getty)
Halep came through against Pliskova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in their 2017 French Open semifinal (Getty)
Halep celebrates her impressive 6-3, 6-2 win against Pliskova in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Australian Open (Getty)
Having previously beaten Halep on her home turf in Fed Cup, Pliskova finally scored a second win on the Romanian's beloved clay, taking their 2018 Madrid quarterfinal 6-4, 6-3 (Getty)
Three years after losing to Pliskova in a home Fed Cup rubber, Halep avenged herself by triumphing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in this year's first-round tie in Ostrava, paving the way for a Romanian away victory (Getty)
Pliskova prevailed in Miami in 2019, edging the semifinal 7-5, 6-1 (Getty)