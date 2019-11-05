In pictures: Celebrating Cibulkova's champion career
Dominika Cibulkova, the 2016 WTA Finals champion, has announced her retirement from tennis (Getty)
The Slovak reached the final of the 2014 Australian Open, defeating Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep and Agnieszka Radwanska before losing to Li Na (Getty)
Cibulkova's first of eight Tour titles came at Moscow 2011, where she defeated Kaia Kanepi in a thriller of a final 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 (Getty)
A defeat of Marion Bartoli in the 2012 Carlsbad final earned her a second trophy (Getty)
Cibulkova came through in three sets to beat Agnieszka Radwanska in the 2013 Stanford final (Getty)
In 2014, she defeated Christina McHale 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 to win Acapulco (Getty)
Her next title came in Poland, defeating Camila Giorgi in the final of the 2016 Katowice Open (Getty)
She vanquished Karolina Pliskova at Eastbourne in 2016 to win her first title on grass; despite four clay finals, including Madrid 2016, the terre battue was the only surface on which Cibulkova would not lift a trophy (Getty)
She beat Viktorija Golubic to lift the trophy in Linz in October 2016 (Getty)
Her triumph in Singapore in 2016, where she shocked World No.1 Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-4 in the final, will doubtless remain her most memorable victory (Getty)