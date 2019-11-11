Ranking Rockets: The 20 biggest movers in the 2019 Year-End Rankings over the previous year - plus three honorable mentions
Coco Gauff (+807, 875 to 68): The 15-year-old phenomenon's breakout season included a fourth-round run at Wimbledon and a maiden title in Linz (Getty)
Peng Shuai (+223, 298 to 75): The former World No.14 kickstarted her comeback with a 10-match winning streak in the 2018 post-season and went on to reach the Nanchang semifinals this year (Jimmie48/WTA)
Lauren Davis (+190, 252 to 62): Bouncing back from her 2018 slump, the American became the first lucky loser to oust a Grand Slam defending champion in the Open Era when she beat Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon (Getty)
Bianca Andreescu (+173, 178 to 5): The Canadian started 2019 with a breakthrough to reach the Auckland final - and just didn't stop winning despite a mid-season injury break, taking the Indian Wells, Toronto and US Open titles (Getty)
Nina Stojanovic (+158, 244 to 86): The Serb reached quarterfinals in Nurnberg, Jurmala and Guangzhou as well as the Nanchang semifinals, compiling a 31-8 record between July and October (GEPA Pictures/Matthias Hauer)
Elena Rybakina (+154, 191 to 37): The 20-year-old Kazakh's transition to the main tour was as smooth as her groundstrokes, with her 57-21 record including a maiden title in Bucharest, a final in Nanchang and a quarterfinal in Wuhan (Gravis Visuals)
Karolina Muchova (+124, 145 to 21): Thrilling crowds with her classic finesse, the Czech's breakout season included a first final at home in Prague, a memorable run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and a maiden title in Seoul (Getty)
Iga Swiatek (+114, 175 to 61): The 18-year-old Polish phenomenon had never played a WTA match before 2019, but turned heads with a final run in Lugano and a fourth-round showing at Roland Garros (Getty)
Kristie Ahn (+105, 196 to 91): The American's Top 100 debut arrived at the age of 27 after a quarterfinal run in San Jose and, 11 years after first playing the US Open main draw, a fourth-round run at her home Slam (Getty)
Danka Kovinic (+94, 182 to 88): The Montenegrin ended a two-year absence from the Top 100 by quietly putting together a strong second half of 2019 that included a final at the Bastad 125K and a Tashkent quarterfinal (Getty)
Marie Bouzkova (+85, 142 to 57): After bubbling just under the Top 100 for several months, the 21-year-old Czech rocketed into it by winning the Nur-Sultan ITF W80 and beating a series of Top 10 opponents to reach the Toronto semifinals (Getty)
Veronika Kudermetova (+74, 115 to 41): The Russian garnered a giant-killing reputation in 2019, with wins over Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic, while also taking the Guadalajara 125K title as well as making three semifinals (Getty)
Jil Teichmann (+73, 144 to 71): The Swiss player put together a stunning title run out of qualifying in Prague - then repeated the feat in Palermo for her second trophy, upsetting Kiki Bertens in the final (TK Sparta Praha/Pavel Lebeda)
Amanda Anisimova (+71, 95 to 24): The American 18-year-old continued to soar in 2019, capturing her maiden title in Bogota before stunning defending champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros semifinals (Jimmie48/WTA)
Christina McHale (+70, 155 to 85): Rebounding from her first season end outside the Top 100 since 2010, the American won the Cagnes-sur-Mer ITF W80 and posted solid runs as a qualifier in Indian Wells, Wuhan and Beijing (Getty)
Anna Kalinskaya (+69, 169 to 100): Having been a solid Top 200 player since 2016, the Russian 21-year-old's breakthrough came with a run to the Washington semifinals followed by a quarterfinal showing in Tashkent (Getty)
Misaki Doi (+65, 139 to 74): Having slumped outside the Top 300 in 2018, the Japanese player's comeback saw her return to the Top 100 after taking the Bastad 125K title and reaching her first WTA final in over three years in Hiroshima (Getty)
Ekaterina Alexandrova (+58, 93 to 35): The Russian's formidable reputation indoors, where she has won 24 of her past 28 matches, grew in 2019 - but outdoors she also posted wins over Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep (GEPA Pictures/Matthias Hauer)
Svetlana Kuznetsova (+53, 107 to 54): The former World No.2 turned the clock back with a brilliant run to the Cincinnati final in which she knocked off Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova and Ashleigh Barty (Jimmie48/WTA)
Marketa Vondrousova (+51, 67 to 16): Though the 20-year-old Czech's season was curtailed after Wimbledon due to injury, a 28-7 record that culminated in a run to the Roland Garros final made for a phenomenal first half of 2019 (Getty)
Varvara Gracheva (+342, 447 to 105): The 19-year-old Russian's rise has been under the radar, but still impressive: a 68-22 record saw her haul herself to the brink of the Top 100, while she impressed in WTA showings in Washington and Moscow (Kremlin Cup)
Patricia Maria Tig (UNR to 111): From ITF W15 qualifying in April to a run to the Bucharest final as an unranked qualifying wildcard - and, after that, the Karlsruhe 125K title - the Romanian's return from maternity leave was magnificent (Gravis Visuals)
Catherine McNally (+564, 682 to 118): The 18-year-old American started the year by winning the Midland ITF W100 - setting the stage for a summer in which she made the Washington semifinals and took Serena Williams to three sets at the US Open (Getty)