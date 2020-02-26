2020 Acapulco

Fun in Acapulco 2020: The best off-court photos

A host of WTA stars descended on Acapulco this week for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

01 /09
Sloane Stephens and Renata Zarazua took part in an exhibition doubles match with ATP players Alexander Zverev and John Isner on Monday.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /09
The exhibition took place in a spectacular setting on the coast.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /09
Venus Williams is joined by a furry friend on media day.

Photo by Imagenshop

04 /09
Doubles partners Dalila Jakupovic and Danka Kovinic arrive at the tournament's Fiesta Blanco.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

05 /09
Sarah Olmos, Giuliana Olmos, top seed Sloane Stephens and Sabrina Santamaria also attended the Fiesta Blanco.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

06 /09
Young Slovenian duo Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan are both rising up the rankings, and also made an appearance at the Fiesta Blanco.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

07 /09
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova smiles for photographers on the Fiesta Blanco red carpet.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

08 /09
Venus Williams brought her star power to the Fiesta Blanco red carpet.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

09 /09
American Sabrina Santamaria, playing doubles this week with Nina Stojanovic, celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday.

Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

