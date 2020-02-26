Fun in Acapulco 2020: The best off-court photos
A host of WTA stars descended on Acapulco this week for the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Imagenshop
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Photo by Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC