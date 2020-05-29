Venus Williams: 40 great moments
As Venus Williams turns 40, wtatennis.com looks back at the memorable moments that shaped her remarkable career.
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by By reaching the final at Wimbledon for an eighth time, she won 34 successive sets at the Grand Slam but was edged by Serena in two after losing a tiebreak in the opener.
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images
Photo by Getty Images