Memory Lawn

Summer in the city: Best images of WTA London parties

A selection of memorable images from the WTA parties staged in London ahead of Wimbledon down the years.

01 /23
The world’s top players gathered at Kensington Roof Gardens for the 2008 party. Here, Venus Williams, Ana Ivanovic, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Jelena Jankovic pose.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /23
The Williams sisters met in the 2008 Wimbledon final, with Venus emerging triumphant. They posed together before at the WTA party before The Championships.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /23
The 2008 party celebrated the launch of the WTA’s ‘Looking for a Hero’ campaign. Ana Ivanovic was interviewed during the event.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /23
Vera Zvonareva, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Anne Keothavong and Elena Dementieva for a picture in 2009.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /23
Venus sparkled at the 2010 party at Kensington Roof Gardens.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /23
Bethanie Mattek-Sands gets into the spirit of the event by showcasing a bold tennis ball dress in 2011.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /23
Maria Sharapova on the WTA's purple carpet in 2012.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /23
Li Na shines in silver at the 2012 London player party.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /23
Serena shows off her nails at the 2013 edition.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /23
Dominika Cibulkova arrives in style at the 2014 party.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /23
Simona Halep was one of the WTA stars attending the event in 2015.

Photo by Getty Images

12 /23
Heather Watson arrives in style at the 2016 WTA's London party.

Photo by Getty Images

13 /23
Petra Kvitova meets fans prior to the 2016 party.

Photo by Getty Images

14 /23
Serena Williams signs autographs for fans before enjoying the 2016 London event.

Photo by Getty Images

15 /23
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Belinda Bencic arrive at the 2016 party.

Photo by Getty Images

16 /23
Eugenie Bouchard signs autographs for fans in 2016.

Photo by Getty Images

17 /23
Caroline Wozniacki and Bethanie Mattek-Sands take a selfie before the 2016 event.

Photo by Getty Images

18 /23
Laura Robson had a swinging time at the 2017 party.

Photo by Getty Images

19 /23
Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Daria Gavrilova and Katerina Siniakova at the WTA’s 2018 Tennis on the Thames bash.

Photo by Getty Images

20 /23
Garbiñe Muguruza also attended the 2018 event, which was held to honor the powerful imprint female sporting legends and rising stars have made on the world.

Photo by Getty Images

21 /23
Sloane Stephens gave a young fan an unforgettable experience at the Tennis on the Thames event.

Photo by Getty Images

22 /23
Elina Svitolina, Donna Vekic, Heather Watson and Johanna Konta pose for a photo during the Dubai Duty Free WTA Summer Party 2019.

Photo by Getty Images

23 /23
Svitolina was all smiles as she gave an interview at the event, which was held at Jumeirah Carlton Tower.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.