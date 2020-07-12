Memory Lawn

A fitting end: Through the years at the Wimbledon champions' dinner

All dressed up and one place to go: the annual Wimbledon champions' ball is one of Wimbledon's most special traditions.

Michael Stich and Stefanie Graf swept the singles titles for Germany at the 1991 Championships.

The first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon in singles, Conchita Martinez joined American Pete Sampras as attendees at the 1994 ball.

Already former Wimbledon winners, Graf and Sampras were back at the ball again in 1995.

It was a family affair at the 2002 celebration: in this candid shot, Venus Williams takes a photo of champion Serena and their mother Oracene Price with the trophy.

Serena and men's champion Lleyton Hewitt pose with their trophies and flags.

Kim Clijsters accompanied Hewitt and his team to the 2002 champions' ball.

Serena repeated as champion in 2003 and posed with first-time champion Roger Federer.

After winning Wimbledon at 17 in 2004, Maria Sharapova celebrated in a champagne-colored dress.

British legend Virginia Wade was also among the guests of honor in 2004.

2005 champion Venus Williams showed off this look at that year's dinner party.

Amélie Mauresmo and Federer chat behind the scenes of the 2006 dinner before making their debut.

Venus and Federer were again side-by-side with the winners' trophies at the 2007 event.

Jelena Jankovic and Jamie Murray, surprise winners in mixed doubles at the 2007 Championships, arrive at the champions' dinner.

After winning her last Wimbledon singles crown to date in 2008, Venus went for a different look: completing her outfit with this detailed blazer.

First-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova wore a bright blue number to the 2011 champions' ball, posing here with men's winner Novak Djokovic.

In 2012, Serena wore this gold dress to the Wimbledon champions' ball - perfectly complimenting her and Federer's trophies.

After attending at the beaten finalist in 2007, Marion Bartoli returned to the champions' dinner in 2013 holding the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Kristina Mladenovic attended the 2013 winners' ball after capturing her first Grand Slam title, alongside Daniel Nestor in mixed doubles.

Shortly before announcing her return to competitive tennis in 2013, Marina Hingis partnered Lindsay Davenport to win a third straight title in the legends' doubles event.

Returning to the champions' ball in 2014, Kvitova went for basic black and white, with lace and gold accents.

Serena and Djokovic got the party started early in 2015 with an impromptu dance number.

A closer look at the blush pink dress that Serena wore to the 2015 dinner.

From beading to bright pink, Serena stunned in this dress at the 2016 champions' ball.

Martinez returned to the 2017 champions' dinner - as the coach of that year's women's winner, Garbiñe Muguruza.

Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova arrive on the purple carpet as the 2017 women's doubles winners.

Angelique Kerber was the woman in red at the 2018 winners' ball after capturing her third Slam title.

And first-time Wimbledon champion Simona Halep went for a classic look in this black, v-neck dress in 2019.

