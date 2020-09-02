Off to the races: The best pictures from the US Open first round
From Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin to Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, all the best pictures as 29 out of 32 seeds and six out of eight mothers were victorious in the first round of the 2020 US Open.
Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA
Photo by Brad Penner/USTA
Photo by Andrew Ong/USTA
Photo by Andrew Ong/USTA
Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Andrew Ong/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Pete Staples/USTA
Photo by Carmen Mandato/USTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Andrew Glanzman/USTA
Photo by Andrew Ong/USTA
Photo by Andrew Glanzman/USTA
Photo by Andrew Glanzman/USTA
Photo by Simon Bruty/USTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Carmen Mandato/USTA
Photo by Adam Glanzman/USTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Mike Lawrence/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Carmen Mandato/USTA
Photo by Carmen Mandato/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Andrew Glanzman/USTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Andrew Ong/USTA
Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA
Photo by Brad Penner/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Carmen Mandato/USTA
Photo by Brad Penner/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Getty