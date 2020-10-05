2020 Roland Garros

Four tops: The best pictures from the Roland Garros fourth round

From surging qualifiers Martina Trevisan and Barbora Krejcikova to Iga Swiatek's stunning upset, all the best pictures from the fourth round of Roland Garros 2020.

01 /14
Fourth-round action kicked off with Dubai, Prague and Rome champion Simona Halep seeking to extend her 17-match winning streak in a rematch with Iga Swiatek, whom she had defeated 6-1, 6-0 at this stage last year.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /14
A stunning revenge saw 19-year-old Swiatek strike 30 winners from every corner of the court to swat Halep away 6-1, 6-2; the Pole has dropped just 16 games on the way to her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

03 /14
Simultaneously on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, fifth seed Kiki Bertens also faced the challenge of a surging underdog - but from 1-5 down chipped qualifier Martina Trevisan's lead away, and held a point to level at 5-5.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /14
But 26-year-old Trevisan, who had just one Top 100 win and one Grand Slam main draw appearance prior to this week, held on to stun Bertens 6-4, 6-4 to become the first qualifier to reach the quarterfinals here since Yaroslava Shvedova in 2012.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /14
The last-16 clash between World No.114 Barbora Krejcikova and World No.131 Nadia Podoroska was the first meeting of players ranked beneath 100 at this stage of a major since Marta Marrero beat Rossana De Los Ríos at Roland Garros 2000.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

06 /14
Podoroska came from a set down to defeat Krejcikova, becoming the first Argentinian major quarterfinalist since Paola Suárez at Wimbledon 2004 and making it two qualifiers in the last eight in Paris for the first time since 1978.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /14
Caroline Garcia sought to complete an all-unseeded quarterfinal line-up in the top half of the draw against Elina Svitolina, whom she had defeated from a set down in each of their last three meetings.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /14
Strasbourg champion Svitolina struck the only blow for the seeds on Day 8, dismissing Garcia for the loss of just four games to reach her third Roland Garros quarterfinal.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

09 /14
Martina Trevisan posed with 19-year-old ATP World No.75 Jannik Sinner after the pair sealed just the third time in history that an Italian man and woman have both made the Roland Garros last eight.

Photo by ATP Tour, Inc.

10 /14
Having made it to the second week of her third different Grand Slam, Zhang Shuai was bidding for her second major quarterfinal against seventh seed Petra Kvitova - whom she had defeated on two out of five previous occasions.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /14
But Kvitova overpowered Zhang in straight sets to reach her first Roland Garros quarterfinal since 2012, and admitted to thinking of her 2017 comeback at this tournament from a knife attack as she closed out the win.

Photo by Getty Images

12 /14
In a contest of players both making their debuts in a Grand Slam fourth round, 2015 junior champion Paula Badosa went up 5-3 against Laura Siegemund.

Photo by Getty Images

13 /14
Siegemund took advantage of a Badosa medical timeout to grab a spot of lunch.

Photo by Getty Images

14 /14
A re-energised Siegemund came back to defeat Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Sign Up to the WTA First Serve!

Every week receive player features, tournament news, and WTA Insider content with the WTA First Serve newsletter

Will be used in accordance to our Privacy Policy.

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.