2020 Year-End Rankings

From Martina to Hsieh: All 25 WTA Doubles Year-End No.1s

Since 1984, there have been 25 players crowned WTA Doubles Year-End No.1. From Martina Navratilova to Hsieh Su-Wei, look back at all of the players who achieved the feat.

01 /23
Martina Navratilova was crowned the first WTA Doubles Year-End No.1 in 1984, resuming her reign at the top for four more years in 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1989.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /23
Pam Shriver (center) finished the year as Doubles No.1 in 1985, and partnered with Navratilova during their stay at the top.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /23
Czech Republic’s Helena Sukova was the third WTA Year-End No.1 in doubles, with finishes at the top in 1990 and 1992.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /23
Her partner and countrywoman Jana Novotna reached the Year-End No.1 Ranking herself in 1991.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /23
Gigi Fernandez (left) became the fifth Year-End No.1 in 1993, having partnered with Natasha Zvereva during the year.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /23
Belarusian trailblazer Natasha Zvereva (right) finished the year as Doubles No.1 in 1994, 1997 and 1998.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /23
For back-to-back years in 1995 and 1996, Spain’s Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was the WTA Doubles Year-End No.1.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /23
Anna Kournikova ended the 1999 WTA season at the top of the doubles game, having partnered with Martina Hingis.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /23
Asia’s first Doubles Year-End No.1 was Ai Sugiyama of Japan, who achieved the feat in 2000.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /23
Lisa Raymond became the tenth WTA Doubles Year-End No.1 in 2001.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /23
Argentina’s Paola Suarez recorded back-to-back year-end finishes at the top in 2002 and 2003.

Photo by Getty Images

12 /23
Her partner Virginia Ruano Pascual, of Spain, also reached the Year-End No.1 Ranking in 2004.

Photo by Getty Images

13 /23
Zimbabwe’s Cara Black became the 13th Year-End No.1-ranked doubles player in 2005.

Photo by Getty Images

14 /23
In 2006, Samantha Stosur and Raymond became the WTA’s first Doubles Year-End co-World No.1s.

Photo by Getty Images

15 /23
Liezel Huber (right) and Black shared the Year-End No.1 ranking as well in 2007, 2008 and 2009, with Huber herself claiming an additional No.1 finish in 2011.

Photo by Getty Images

16 /23
Gisela Dulko of Argentina was the 16th WTA Doubles Year-End No.1 in 2010.

Photo by Getty Images

17 /23
Roberta Vinci was the first Italian player to hold the WTA’s Doubles Year-End No.1 Ranking, rising to the top in 2012.

Photo by Getty Images

18 /23
Her partner Sara Errani (left) joined her at the top in 2013, and the pair shared the WTA Doubles Year-End No.1 ranking for two years.

Photo by Getty Images

19 /23
Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza recorded back to back Year-End No.1 finishes in 2015 and 2016.

Photo by Getty Images

20 /23
Martina Hingis (left) and Latisha Chan became the 20th and 21st Doubles Year-End co-No.1s after a successful 2017 season.

Photo by Getty Images

21 /23
Katerina Siniakova (left) and Barbora Krejcikova also shared the WTA Doubles Year-End No.1 Ranking in 2018.

Photo by Getty Images

22 /23
In 2019, Barbora Strycova became the fifth Czech player to hold the WTA Doubles Year-End No.1 Ranking.

Photo by Getty Images

23 /23
Her partner Hsieh Su-Wei edged in front in 2020, and finished the season as the 25th WTA Doubles Year-End World No.1.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Sign Up to the WTA First Serve!

Every week receive player features, tournament news, and WTA Insider content with the WTA First Serve newsletter

Will be used in accordance to our Privacy Policy.

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.