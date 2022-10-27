WTA Finals Fort Worth

Photos: The eight doubles teams who will compete in Fort Worth

Snapshots of the eight pairs vying for the doubles championship at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open this year. The US Open trophy gave them the Career Golden Slam - titles at all four majors and Olympic gold.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos picked up titles at WTA 1000 Madrid and WTA 500 Tokyo and reached two other finals as a team in 2022.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff notched three team titles this season, including at WTA 1000 events in Doha and Toronto, and also reached the 2022 Roland Garros final.

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens claimed the trophy at WTA 500 Dubai and reached three additional finals as a team during the 2022 season.

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko clinched two titles as a team this year, including WTA 1000 Cincinnati. They also reached the semifinals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan won two titles as a duo in 2022, including the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, where they were the last direct entries to get into the main draw.

Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia began their partnership with a nine-match winning streak at the start of 2022, capturing the WTA 500 Sydney title and making the Australian Open final.

Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs hit their stride on clay this year, winning the WTA 500 Stuttgart title and reaching the final in their next event, WTA 1000 Madrid.

