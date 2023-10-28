2023 WTA Finals Cancun

Stepping out on the beach: The 2023 WTA Finals draw ceremony

The Hologic WTA Tour's top eight singles players and doubles teams got glammed up in Cancun ahead of the official draw ceremony.

01 /15
The eight singles players who'll star in Cancun and the Billie Jean King Trophy took center stage on the beach on Friday night ahead of the official draw.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

02 /15
It was all kisses from World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, who landed on top of the Bacalar Group.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

03 /15
No.2 seed Iga Swiatek stood out in red for the gala, and landed on top of the Chetumal Group.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

04 /15
Sabalenka and Swiatek are in contention for the year-end No.1 ranking after Cancun, and shared a funny moment with the trophy.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

05 /15
It's a bird, it's a plane ... no, it's Ons Jabeur! The three-time Grand Slam finalist stood out in a striking dress and cape for the gala.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

06 /15
Elena Rybakina was joined by her sister, Anna, on the purple carpet.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

07 /15
The eight doubles teams, meanwhile, were divided into the Mahahual Group and the Maya Ka'an Group,

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

08 /15
The U.S. will have three players competing between singles and doubles thanks to Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Desirae Krawczyk.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

09 /15
Say cheese! Selfies were just as important as staged photos for the elite eight.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

10 /15
Hair and makeup is an integral part of any party preparations, as Sabalenka found out ahead of the evening.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

11 /15
What's the punchline, Ons? Jabeur kept Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova laughing as the ceremony moved inside.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

12 /15
Rio Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig was on hand to help at the official draw ceremony.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

13 /15
Doubles partners on court and the purple carpet: US Open champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Rouliffe are making their debut together.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

14 /15
Last in, glammed up: Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva won in Nanchang less than a week ago to seal the last doubles spot.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

15 /15
Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, replaced an injured Karolina Muchova, and the Guadalajara champion will begin her tournament on a winning streak in Mexico.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Latest News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2023 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.