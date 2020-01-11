No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova stayed the course for a third title at the Brisbane International with a marathon semifinal victory over No.3 seed Naomi Osaka.

BRISBANE, Australia - One point away from seeing her title defense end in the semifinals, No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova pulled off a stunning escape against No.3 seed Naomi Osaka at the Brisbane International.

Saving a match point, the Czech rallied for a marathon, two-hour and 48-minute victory, 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 to advance to a third career final in Queensland, and a first-ever meeting with American Madison Keys.

A year after she lamented a listless semifinal performance inside Pat Rafter Arena against Lesia Tsurenko, the reigning Australian Open champion showed some of her best tennis in in her return to the semifinal round, serving for the match at 7-6(10), 6-5.

Nonetheless, Pliskova earned her first break of Osaka's serve -- after saving the match point at 40-30 -- to force a tiebreak, and ramped up her her own service performance in the final set.

The Czech served eight of her 15 aces in the final set, saving all six break points against her, and never trailed after jumping on Osaka's serve in the first game.

All six of Osaka's break point chances came in Pliskova's last two service games, with the No.2 seed digging out of a 0-40 hole to hold for 4-2, and saving three more in the final game before converting her third match point.

In a high-quality match from both players, the two former World No.1s combined for a stunning stat line.

Osaka served 16 aces, and tallied 53 winners to 37 unforced errors, while Pliskova recorded 15 aces, saved 12 of the 13 break points she faced, and hit 52 winners to 28 unforced.

Pliskova, currently tied for the tournament record of two titles with Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams, will look to win for the third time in the past four years in Sunday's championship.

More to come...