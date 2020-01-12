Top seeds Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei held off local favorites Ashleigh Barty and Kiki Bertens in a dramatic final clash to lift the doubles trophy at the Brisbane International.

BRISBANE, Australia - Top seeds Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei held off local favorites Ashleigh Barty and Kiki Bertens in a dramatic final clash to lift the doubles trophy at the Brisbane International, 3-6, 7-6(7), 10-8.

Wimbledon champions Strycova and Hsieh capped off a dream start to the season with their first title of the year, continuing the winning momentum they built up last year. In addition to the Grand Slam in London, Strycova and Hsieh combined to win Indian Wells, Madrid, Dubai and Birmingham, as well as reach the championship match at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

🏆 Hsieh Su-wei and @BaraStrycova are @BrisbaneTennis doubles champions! 🏆



The No.1 seeds defeat Barty and Bertens 3-6, 7-6(7), 10-8. pic.twitter.com/cHbBwwiQ96 — WTA (@WTA) January 12, 2020

They didn’t drop a set in Brisbane en route to the final, starting with a 6-3, 6-4 win against all-Australian wildcard team Priscilla Hon and Storm Sanders and faced a tough challenge from veterans Lucie Hradecka and Andreja Klepac, 7-5, 6-4. They were nearly taken the distance again in the semifinals against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Yang Zhaoxuan, but emerged victorious 7-6(3), 6-3.

