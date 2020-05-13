Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble societies around the world, some tentative steps have been made back towards normality, with those WTA stars able to get back out on court and hit some balls this week delighted to pick up their racquets again.

Among those to be back hitting were Petra Kvitova and compatriot Barbora Strycova, who were able to practice in the Czech Republic, where the quarantine period has been eased sufficiently to allow tennis.

Up-and-coming Polish star Iga Swiatek was also able to get out on court, while France’s Alizé Cornet was buzzing to be back in action.

The reality for much of the world, however, is not always so positive, and in a bid to raise awareness of the sacrifices of frontline healthcare workers, the WTA has taken part in #TheRealHeroes initiative, which honors those who are making sacrifices each day for the public.

To that end, Kim Clijsters has dedicated a shirt to Chris Coart, head nurse of geriatrics and Sint-Trudo and posted a video on Twitter explaining why she deserves recognition.

Throughout this period, Kristie Ahn has given light relief thanks to her brilliant TikTok videos, and on Tuesday she released the latest of those. Her racquet manufacturer, however, may not be so impressed…

Ana Ivanovic is staying in shape and has reminded the importance of positivity.

Dayana Yastremska has been working to release her debut single, 'Thousands of Me', which hit YouTube on Tuesday.

And finally, Billie Jean King has shared a touching story about the kindness of 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick.

