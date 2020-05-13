As quarantine eases in some part of the world, tennis is restarting, with Petra Kvitova, Barbora Strycova, Alizé Cornet and Iga Swiatek sharing their return to the court on social media.

Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to trouble societies around the world, some tentative steps have been made back towards normality, with those WTA stars able to get back out on court and hit some balls this week delighted to pick up their racquets again.

Among those to be back hitting were Petra Kvitova and compatriot Barbora Strycova, who were able to practice in the Czech Republic, where the quarantine period has been eased sufficiently to allow tennis.

Sooo good to see you again @BaraStrycova and even better to play tennis with you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/T3JTjgvqlG — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 11, 2020

Up-and-coming Polish star Iga Swiatek was also able to get out on court, while France’s Alizé Cornet was buzzing to be back in action.

The reality for much of the world, however, is not always so positive, and in a bid to raise awareness of the sacrifices of frontline healthcare workers, the WTA has taken part in #TheRealHeroes initiative, which honors those who are making sacrifices each day for the public.

To that end, Kim Clijsters has dedicated a shirt to Chris Coart, head nurse of geriatrics and Sint-Trudo and posted a video on Twitter explaining why she deserves recognition.

Chris and her team have been fighting on the frontlines since March - they’re superheroes without capes! #TheRealHeroes @WTA pic.twitter.com/kDCIleyun8 — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) May 12, 2020

Throughout this period, Kristie Ahn has given light relief thanks to her brilliant TikTok videos, and on Tuesday she released the latest of those. Her racquet manufacturer, however, may not be so impressed…

To smash or not to smash. That is the question. pic.twitter.com/nawZ8G8oH3 — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) May 12, 2020

Ana Ivanovic is staying in shape and has reminded the importance of positivity.

Ready for a run 🏃🏻‍♀️ Don't forget to start your day with a smile 😊 pic.twitter.com/tE0L9dfyYC — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) May 12, 2020

Dayana Yastremska has been working to release her debut single, 'Thousands of Me', which hit YouTube on Tuesday.

And finally, Billie Jean King has shared a touching story about the kindness of 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick.

.@andyroddick gave me a very special gift after the 2007 @DavisCup.



I’ll never forget his kindness. pic.twitter.com/eP8KI5omJ4 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 12, 2020