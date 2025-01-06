After the Aussie swing comes to a close, the Hologic WTA Tour will still match on. The 2025 calendar features two events the week after the Australian Open: the WTA 500 Upper Austria Ladies Linz and the WTA 250 Singapore Open.

Main-draw entry lists for these two tournaments came out recently, using the PIF Rankings of Dec. 30, 2024. Main-draw action at both of these events begins on Monday, Jan. 27.

Major titlists Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin will head to Singapore, while former Top 5 players Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari will contest the event in Linz.

Slam champs in Singapore

2021 US Open winner Raducanu and 2020 Australian Open titlist Kenin are the pair of Grand Slam singles champions on the main-draw entry list for the hardcourt event in Singapore. This is Singapore's first tour-level event since the 2018 WTA Finals.

World No.14 Anna Kalinskaya leads the Singapore entry list after a strong 2024 season. Last year, Kalinskaya made her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open and her first tour-level finals at WTA 1000 Dubai and WTA 500 Berlin.

Elise Mertens, Wang Xinyu, Camila Osorio, Wang Yafan, Moyuka Uchijima, Taylor Townsend, Bernarda Pera and Renata Zarazua are other Top 75 players in the main-draw field.

Completing the entry list are Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, Erika Andreeva, Sonay Kartal, Tatjana Maria, Hailey Baptiste, Ann Li, Olivia Gadecki, Wang Xiyu and No.100 Nadia Podoroska, the last direct entry.

No.101 Yuliia Starodubtseva and No.102 Rebecca Marino are the first two main-draw alternates.

Hot Shot: Bencic's scorching winner leaves Paquet hanging at United Cup

Bencic is back in Linz

On the indoor hardcourts of Linz, Austria, 2021 Olympic gold medalist Bencic will continue her return to tour following the birth of her daughter Bella last April. Bencic tops the main-draw entry list on her special ranking of No.15 after her maternity leave.

After starting her comeback at ITF Challenger events last autumn, former World No.4 Bencic returned to WTA-level matches this season, going 1-1 at United Cup and reaching the Adelaide second round as a qualifier. This will be her first Linz appearance since 2019.

Also atop the Linz main-draw entry list are former World No.3 players Svitolina and Sakkari. Svitolina will be making her first Linz appearance since her tournament debut way back in 2013, when she reached the Round of 16.

Linz also boasts a Grand Slam singles champion: Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon winner. Vondrousova missed the second half of last season after shoulder surgery, but returned to play this week in Adelaide.

The 2023 Linz champion Anastasia Potapova is also entered, as she attempts to win at Linz for the second time in three years. Ekaterina Alexandrova, a two-time Linz runner-up (2018 and 2024), is on the main-draw entry list as well.

Other Top 50 players entered in Linz include 2024 WTA Newcomer of the Year Lulu Sun, Dayana Yastremska, Elina Avanesyan, Katerina Siniakova, Rebecca Sramkova, Peyton Stearns, and this year's Auckland champion Clara Tauson.

Rounding out the Linz main-draw entries are Olga Danilovic, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Viktoriya Tomova and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who is the last direct entry at No.54.

The first two main-draw alternates are No.55 Anhelina Kalinina and No.65 Mayar Sherif.