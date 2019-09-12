10 great moments: Kim Clijsters
It's 10 years since Kim Clijsters won the tournament in Miami. Her 2020 return to the WTA Tour - which began in Dubai last month - gives her the chance to add to an impressive haul of trophies. Here we celebrate the Belgian's phenomenal career.
In 1999, Kim Clijsters made the fourth round of her first Grand Slam event at Wimbledon, won her first WTA title in Luxembourg, and was named Newcomer of the Year. She cracked the Top 20 the next year (pictured at the 2000 WTA Finals). (Getty)
The rapid rise of Clijsters continued in 2001, when she reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros (losing to Jennifer Capriati 12-10 in the final set) and made her Top 10 debut. (Getty)
Clijsters won her 10th and biggest WTA singles title up to that point when she defeated Serena Williams to win the WTA Finals in 2002. (Getty)
In 2003, Clijsters won her second consecutive WTA Finals (pictured), reached the final at Roland Garros and the US Open, and debuted at World No.1 on August 11th. She held the top ranking for 12 weeks during that season. (Getty)
After losing her first four Grand Slam singles finals, Clijsters broke through with her first major title at the 2005 US Open, defeating Mary Pierce in the championship match. (Getty)
Following injury-plagued seasons, Clijsters (pictured at 2006 Wimbledon) retired from tennis in May of 2007. She married Brian Lynch at the end of that year, and gave birth to daughter Jada in 2008. (Getty)
After a two-year gap, Clijsters returned to the tour in 2009. In just her third event back, she won her second US Open title as an unranked wildcard, defeating Caroline Wozniacki in the final. Jada joined her mom on court to celebrate. (Getty)
Clijsters picked up her third US Open crown in 2010, defending her title by beating Vera Zvonareva in the final. (Getty)
Clijsters added the 2011 Australian Open title to her Grand Slam haul, ousting Li Na in the final. Clijsters went undefeated in her final four major singles finals. (Getty)
Clijsters was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017. She has won 41 singles titles (including four majors and three WTA Finals), 11 doubles titles (including two majors), and was ranked World No.1 in both singles and doubles. (Getty)