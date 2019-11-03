WTA Finals 2019: Barty, Babos & Mladenovic triumph at year-end finale
The story in photos of championship Sunday at the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.
01 /11
Defending champions Kristina Mladenovic (L) and Timea Babos went undefeated during the week to reach the final for the second straight season. (Getty)
02 /11
Wimbledon champions Barbora Strycova (L) and Hsieh Su-wei faced off against the Roland Garros titlists in Sunday's final. (Getty)
03 /11
It would be Babos and Mladenovic who swept to a repeat victory in 75 minutes, as they claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory. (Getty)
04 /11
Babos and Mladenovic became the first team to successfully defend their WTA Finals title in 11 years, and took home the largest prize money check ever in professional doubles tennis at $1 million. (Getty)
05 /11
The singles final also featured the defending champion, with Elina Svitolina back to try to retain her crown. (Getty)
06 /11
Standing in her way was World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, who started the final strongly, firing a winner to close out the opening set 6-3. (Getty)
07 /11
Roland Garros champion Barty rolled on from there, finishing the match with a love hold to seal the 6-3, 6-4 victory in one hour and 27 minutes. (Getty)
08 /11
Barty claimed the prestigious year-end finale by getting her first-ever win over Svitolina in six attempts. Barty's winnings for the week total $4.42 million, the largest-ever check in professional tennis. (Getty)
09 /11
Barty, who will finish the season as World No.1, is the second Australian to win the WTA Finals, alongside 1974 and 1976 champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and the fifth player to win the event on her debut. (Getty)
10 /11
WTA Legend Ambassador Agnieszka Radwanska, the 2015 WTA Finals champion, helped present the trophies to Svitolina and Barty. (Getty)
11 /11
Mladenovic, Babos, and Barty pose with their trophies in front of the Shenzhen skyline. (Getty)