Iconic in Shenzhen: The WTA Finals stars hit the opening gala
The top photos of the top players of the year from the Gala and Draw Ceremony at the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.
Petra Kvitova, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic, and Karolina Pliskova aim for the Billie Jean King Trophy at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen. (Getty)
The Elite Eight smile for a selfie in front of the Shenzhen skyline. (Getty)
The doubles field hits the stage as they aim for the Martina Navratilova Trophy. (Getty)
World No.1 and Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty is all smiles in Shenzhen. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep hits the runway. (Getty)
Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka makes her second straight appearance at the WTA Finals. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Going for gold: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is making her WTA Finals debut. (Getty)
Belinda Bencic completed the field in style, winning the title in Moscow last week to book her spot. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Winner of four singles titles this season, Karolina Pliskova salutes the Shenzhen crowd. (Getty)
Defending WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina has her eyes on two titles in a row. (Getty)
Former WTA Finals champion Petra Kvitova strikes a pose for the cameras. (Jimmie48/WTA)
Eight is great: the singles stars at the draw ceremony. (Getty)