Underdogs on top: Unseeded Roland Garros quarterfinalists since 1999
From early harbingers for Francesca Schiavone and Carla Suárez Navarro to comeback runs for Maria Sharapova and Mary Pierce and record-setting performances from Jelena Ostapenko and Marketa Vondrousova, all the unseeded players who have reached a Roland Garros quarterfinal or better since 1999.
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty