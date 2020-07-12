Gallery of Champions

Superb sweeps: Serena Slams I and II in images

Twice in her extraordinary career, Serena Williams has won four Grand Slam singles titles in a row. She completed that feat for the second time five years ago, at 2015 Wimbledon. View the paths to both of the "Serena Slams" in photographs.

01 /10
Serena Williams won 2002 Roland Garros to kick off her first "Serena Slam," defeating her sister Venus in the final. It was Williams's second Grand Slam singles title, two and a half years after her first at the 1999 US Open.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /10
Williams moved on to 2002 Wimbledon, where she again defeated Venus in the final. By virtue of winning the grass-court Grand Slam event, Williams claimed the World No.1 ranking for the first time in her career.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /10
Back on home soil, Williams claimed the 2002 US Open, once again besting her sister Venus in the championship match. Williams did not drop a set en route to her second US Open crown.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /10
The "Serena Slam" was completed as Williams won the 2003 Australian Open, once again beating her sister Venus in the final. She was the first woman to hold all four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously since Stefanie Graf won the 1994 Australian Open.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /10
Williams became the fifth woman overall to achieve the feat of holding all four Grand Slam singles titles at the same time, joining Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova, and Stefanie Graf.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /10
A second "Serena Slam" commenced when Williams took home her sixth US Open title in 2014, ousting Caroline Wozniacki in the final. Williams did not drop a set on the way to her third straight title in New York.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /10
Williams went on to Melbourne, where she beat Maria Sharapova in the 2015 Australian Open final. Williams's 19th Grand Slam singles title put her ahead of Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, who won 18 apiece, in the all-time standings.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /10
Williams clinched 2015 Roland Garros next, overcoming Lucie Safarova in the final. The American had to fight through five three-setters during the fortnight before capturing a well-earned third title on the clay courts of Paris.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /10
The second "Serena Slam" was completed at 2015 Wimbledon, after Williams's victory over Garbiñe Muguruza in the final. Williams beat three former World No.1's in a row to reach the final: Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Maria Sharapova.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /10
Demonstrating exceptional longevity at the top of the game, Williams's second "Serena Slam" came over 12 years after she accomplished the feat for the first time.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.