Gallery of Champions

Team glory: US Open Doubles winners since 2000

A look back at the pairs who have triumphed at Flushing Meadows since 2000.

01 /20
Virginia Ruano Pascual (pictured) and Paola Suarez began a three-year period of dominance in 2002 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Elene Dementieva and Janette Husarova.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /20
Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama were the first Ladies Doubles champions of the millennium. They defeated Cara Black and Elena Likhovtseva, 6-0, 1-6, 6-1.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /20
Lisa Raymond and Rennae Stubbs were No.1 seeds for the second year running in 2001 and made good on their ranking with a three-set win over Kimberly Po-Messerli and Nathalie Tauziat.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /20
The Spanish-Argentine team returned in 2003 to score a 6-2, 6-2 success over Svetlana Kuznetsova and Martina Navratilova.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /20
And it was three-in-a-row for Ruano Pascual and Suarez in 2004. Again Kuznetsova was one of their victims, with the young Russian going down 6-4, 7-4 alongside Likhovtseva.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /20
With the defending champions broken up in 2005, Lisa Raymond and Samantha Stosur edged the final 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 over Elena Dementieva and Flavia Pennetta.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /20
There were two new names on the trophy in 2006 as Nathalie Dechy and Vera Zvonareva overcame Dinara Safina and Katarina Srebotnik.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /20
Dechy retained the title in 2007 as she and Safina overcome Chan Yung-jan and Chuang Chia-jung, the first players from Chinese Taipei to reach the final of the event.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /20
Cara Black won the last of her five Ladies Doubles majors alongside Liezel Huber in 2008. Raymond and Stubbs were beaten in the final.
10 /20
Serena and Venus Williams had lifted the doubles title together in 1999 and reprised their success a decade later, overcoming the defending the defending champions 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

11 /20
In 2010, Vania King and Yaroslava Shvedova became the first couple to come from a set down in the final to win the trophy since the Williams sisters in 1999. They beat Huber and Nadia Petrova.

Photo by Getty Images

12 /20
For the fourth year in succession, there was an American on top of the podium in 2011 as Huber and Raymond teamed up to overcome King and Shvedova.

Photo by Getty Images

13 /20
Italian duo Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci teamed up in 2012 to take the glory. Czech pair Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka were the beaten finalists.

Photo by Getty Images

14 /20
Hlavackova and Hradecka came back stronger a year later and left New York the 2013 champions. Casey Dellacqua and future singles World No.1 Ashleigh Barty were the defeated couple in three sets.

Photo by Getty Images

15 /20
Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina were the 2014 winners. Martina Hingis, playing alongside Flavia Pennetta, was beaten in her first US Open doubles final since 1998.

Photo by Getty Images

16 /20
Hingis was back in 2015 along with new partner Sania Mirza and this time the Swiss legend came out on top. She and Mirza overcame Dellacqua and Shvedova in the final.
17 /20
Bethanie Mattek-Sands claimed her only US Open title to date in 2016, playing alongside Lucie Safarova. ‘Bucie’ defeated France’s Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in a thrilling three-set final.

Photo by Getty Images

18 /20
Hingis scored her last major victory in 2017 alongside Chan Yung-jan, defeating Lucie Hradeck and Katerina Siniakova in the final. A day earlier, she had won the Mixed Doubles with Jamie Murray.

Photo by Getty Images

19 /20
In 2018, Barty and CoCo Vandeweghe won the closest final in recent memory as they defeated Timea Babos and Mladenovic, 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(6).

Photo by Getty Images

20 /20
Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions, having defeated Barty and Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 7-5, in 2019.

Photo by Getty Images

