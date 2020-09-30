2020 Roland Garros

Pas de deux: The best pictures from the Roland Garros second round

From Kiki Bertens' epic battle and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova's resurgence to Iga Swiatek's ten-year throwback, all the best pictures from the second round of Roland Garros 2020.

Renata Zarazua, the first Mexican woman to compete and win a match in a Grand Slam main draw since Angelica Gavaldon at the 2000 Australian Open, inflicted a shock bagel second set over Elina Svitolina as round two began.

Third seed Svitolina was able to halt Zarazua's historic run, winning 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to move into her sixth consecutive round of 32 in Paris.

Sixth seed Serena Williams was forced to pull out of the tournament due to the Achilles tendon injury she sustained at the US Open, handing a walkover to Tsvetana Pironkova.

Last year's semifinalist Amanda Anisimova posted her second 6-2, 6-0 scoreline in a row to blitz into the third round, this time routing American compatriot Bernarda Pera.

Tenth seed Victoria Azarenka, originally slated to meet Serena in the fourth round, was another casualty as the most stacked section of the draw began to take a very different shape to its projected one.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova was unstoppable in taking down her second multiple major champion in a row, beating Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 to make the third round of a Grand Slam for the third time in her career.

Kiki Bertens made headway to overturning a 0-5 record against Sara Errani by coming from 2-5 down to edge the opening set on a tiebreak - but there was much, much more to come...

Former Roland Garros runner-up Errani hit back to take the second set from Bertens, before the pair embarked on a dramatic overtime decider featuring 10 consecutive breaks of serve.

Errani served for the match three times and held one match point, but it was Bertens who battled through cramps to triumph 7-6(3), 3-6, 9-7; physically spent, the fifth seed had to be wheelchaired off court afterwards.

On the comeback trail from a foot injury, Daria Gavrilova took another step towards her first major third round since 2018 after taking the first set over erstwhile junior rival Eugenie Bouchard.

But Bouchard came back to win her fourth three-setter since the Tour's resumption over Gavrilova, the former World No.5 progressing to her first Grand Slam round of 32 since the 2017 Australian Open.

An all-Czech battle of the Barboras - and former doubles World No.1s - saw Krejcikova upset No.32 seed Strycova in three sets - a career-best win by ranking in completed matches.

Iga Swiatek reprised her ruthless round-one form against Hsieh Su-Wei, racing to a 6-1 opening set and then reeling off five straight games from 1-4 down in the second.

The clash held special meaning for Swiatek, who last week had unearthed an old photo of herself as a child playing doubles with Hsieh at a clinic in Warsaw in 2010.

In Kaia Kanepi's last clash with Elise Mertens, the Estonian had saved a match point before winning by an unlikely 0-6, 6-0, 7-5 scoreline, but there would be no such rollercoaster ride today.

This time, Mertens edged two tight sets for a 6-4, 7-5 win over Kanepi to move into the third round of her 11th straight major; the Belgian has not lost before this stage since the 2017 US Open.

No.20 seed Maria Sakkari booked her third-round spot by holding off teenage Grand Slam debutante Kamilla Rakhimova, who came back from 3-5 in the first set and saved five match points before succumbing 7-6(0), 6-2.

Top seed Simona Halep maintained her mastery over her compatriots, dismissing Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets to extend her record against fellow Romanians to 13-0 in WTA main draws and 30-4 at all professional levels.

