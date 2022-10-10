2022 Ostrava

Photo gallery: Barbora Krejcikova and the best of Ostrava 2022

The best photo from each day of the 2022 Agel Open.

01 /08
Pre-tournament: A first-round qualifying clash between Czech teenagers saw Nikola Bartunkova, 16, notch her first Top 100 win over Linda Noskova, 17.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

02 /08
Day 1: Qualifier Caty McNally continued her run to her first WTA 500 quarterfinal with a straight-sets defeat of Anna Blinkova in the first round.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

03 /08
Day 2: Daria Kasatkina walks on court for her first-round match against Emma Raducanu, which she would win in straight sets.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

04 /08
Day 3: Paula Badosa recovers after one of several high-octane rallies during her second-round loss to Petra Kvitova.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

05 /08
Day 4: Qualifier Alycia Parks volleys during her upset of Maria Sakkari - a first Top 10 win for the American to seal her first WTA quarterfinal place.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

06 /08
Day 5: Kirsten Flipkens performs a magic trick on court after her doubles quarterfinal victory alongside Laura Siegemund.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

07 /08
Day 6: A poster celebrating Iga Swiatek during the World No.1's semifinal defeat of Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

08 /08
Day 7: Champion Barbora Krejcikova and runner-up Iga Swiatek share a moment at net following their 3-hour, 16-minute final.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

