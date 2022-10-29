2022 WTA Finals

Strike a pose: WTA Finals stars step out on the purple carpet

Ahead of the official draw ceremony at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, the WTA's stars served and slayed on the purple carpet.

01 /15
What's your emoji? Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako hit the purple carpet wearing these fun sunglasses.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

02 /15
Let's play 20 questions: Emcee Andrew Krasny interviews Aryna Sabalenka on the purple carpet.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

03 /15
Defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova graced the purple carpet in complimenting prints.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

04 /15
China's Xu Yifan is set to compete at the WTA Finals for a fourth time, while her partner Yang Zhaoxuan is making her debut.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

05 /15
Jelena Ostapenko showed off her fresh manicure to emcee Blair Henley.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

06 /15
Fresh off a run to the final in Guadalajara that sealed their spot as the No.8 seeds, Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia wore varying shades of blue on the purple carpet.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

07 /15
What's so funny, Caro? Caroline Garcia and Kasatkina share a laugh ahead of the official draw.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

08 /15
Headed into Fort Worth on a winning streak, top-ranked American and Guadalajara champion Jessica Pegula took questions from Andrew Krasny.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

09 /15
A boss in blue: World No.1 Iga Swiatek graced the purple carpet in this show-stopping backless number.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

10 /15
Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs are each returning to the WTA Finals this year, but are paired together for the first time.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

11 /15
The youngest competitor at the WTA Finals since 2005, Coco Gauff rocked this lilac dress with cutouts at the waist.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

12 /15
Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova took their partnership to the next level, each wearing shades of white on the purple carpet.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

13 /15
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur opted for this sleeved, aqua look on the purple carpet.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

14 /15
With sibling synchronicity: Maria Sakkari was joined by sister Amanda on the purple carpet.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

15 /15
Speaking of family ties, Garcia was joined on the purple carpet by her parents, Paul and Mary Lene Garcia.

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

