2023 Tie Break Tens

Tennis united: Stars join forces for charity event at Indian Wells

On the eve of main-draw play at the BNP Paribas Open, tennis' biggest stars on the ATP and Hologic WTA Tours united for a charity mixed doubles exhibition.

ATP and WTA stars united on Tuesday night at the BNP Paribas Open in the third annual Eisenhower Cup, a mixed doubles exhibition that doubles as a fundraiser for local charities.

Eight mixed doubles teams, including No. 1 Iga Swiatek and her fellow Pole Hubert Hurkacz, played in a knockout, Tie Break Tens format: where one tiebreak is played to 10 points.

2021 BNP Paribas Open champion Paula Badosa was a late replacement for Emma Raducanu, and partnered Cameron Norrie.

Greek stars Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas toppled Badosa and Norrie in the most dramatic set of the evening, a 12-10 quarterfinal.

Playing for the first time since the Australian Open this week, Ons Jabeur partnered her fellow 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud.

The all-American pair of Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul rounded out the eight teams, losing to Jabeur and Ruud in the first match.

Swiss stars Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka were the last pair to join the eight-team field over the weekend, and lost to Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Canadian fan favorites Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime also teamed up, losing to Hurkacz and Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

The team of Fritz and Sabalenka won the competition, taking out Hurkacz and Swiatek in a 10-8 final.

"We said before the night started that we really wanted to come out and win," Fritz said. "We played really well against a lot of really good teams."

Doing it for the 'gram, Aryna? A good time was had by all, just ask good friends #Sabadosa.

