World No.8 Iga Swiatek made quick work of Mona Barthel as the Polish star kicked off the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with an opening-round victory. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Viktorija Golubic were other early winners on Day 1.

Iga Swiatek of Poland got off to a rip-roaring start in her Olympics debut, as she defeated Mona Barthel of Germany, 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

No.6 seed Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros champion, needed just 67 minutes to oust former Top 25 player Barthel on Centre Court at Ariake Tennis Park, opening the Olympic tennis event.

"It was a special moment for me," Swiatek said following her win, as reported by the ITF. "I know that right now I really feel the Olympic vibe.”

Swiatek, the 2018 Youth Olympics doubles gold medalist (with Kaja Juvan), stormed through the match, breaking serve six times and firing 13 winners to Barthel's eight. The 20-year-old Pole improved to 28-8 on the season as she seeks her third singles title of the year.

Start as you mean to go on!@iga_swiatek becomes the third #POL person to win an @olympics singles match after beating Mona Barthel 6-2, 6-2#Tokyo2020 | #Tennis pic.twitter.com/G5z2mZlEnw — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 24, 2021

Swiatek used her powerful groundstrokes to charge to a quick 5-0 lead, before double-faulting her service away to allow Barthel on the board at 5-1.

Barthel, who fell to Urszula Radwanska in the first round of the 2012 London Olympics, saved a break point in the next game to edge slightly closer at 5-2.

However, Swiatek sealed the one-set lead in the following game, then took control of the encounter after an exchange of breaks early in the second set. Swiatek won the final four games of the match, wrapping up the victory with a love hold which was punctuated by her lone ace of the day.

This year's Roland Garros runner-up, No.13 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, also had a quick start to her Olympic campaign. Pavlyuchenkova, the top singles player representing the Russian Olympic Committee, dispatched former Top 5 player Sara Errani of Italy, 6-0, 6-1.

Pavlyuchenkova converted seven of her 12 break points in the 70-minute clash, matching her second-round performance from the 2016 Rio Games. For Errani, it was her third first-round loss in her four singles showings at the Olympics.

No.15 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan also clinched a straight-set victory on opening day. Rybakina defeated former US Open champion Samantha Stosur of Australia, 6-4, 6-2, in a match which also lasted 70 minutes.

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon earlier this month, notched a quick first-round victory as well. World No.50 Golubic was the first winner of the day as she eased past Colombian teenager Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-4, 6-1.

Golubic took slightly under an hour to quell the challenge from 19-year-old Osorio Serrano, who won her first WTA singles title on home soil in Bogota earlier this year.

Having made her Top 50 debut after her run to the last eight at Wimbledon, Golubic continued her hot form in Tokyo, winning nearly 60 percent of points when returning the Colombian's service.

Another teenager, Canada's Leylah Fernandez, did pick up a win in the first round. The 18-year-old Fernandez outlasted Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, in just over two hours of play.

