Six Grand Slam champions will headline next month's AGEL Open, a WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava starting on Oct. 3, led by two-time Roland Garros titlist Iga Swiatek.

The World No.1 will be joined by freshly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, as well as two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former Roland Garros winners Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova.

Krejcikova and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova will lead the home contingent at the biggest Czech tournament of the season. Also in the mix will be four more Top 10 players: defending champion Anett Kontaveit, last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari, Roland Garros semifinalist Daria Kasatkina and Paula Badosa.

In 2021, Kontaveit captured her first WTA 500 title in Ostrava, the start of a still-active 20-match winning streak on indoor hard courts that saw the Estonian vault to her current World No.2. Last autumn, Kontaveit collected titles in Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca to seal her debut at the WTA Finals Guadalajara, where she was runner-up to Garbiñe Muguruza.

The AGEL Open has been a fixture on the Hologic WTA Tour calendar since 2020, when Aryna Sabalenka defeated Azarenka to take the inaugural title.

Champion's Reel: How Anett Kontaveit won Ostrava 2021

2021 Ostrava

 