World No.1 Iga Swiatek will lead a field including six Grand Slam champions at next month's AGEL Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Six Grand Slam champions will headline next month's AGEL Open, a WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava starting on Oct. 3, led by two-time Roland Garros titlist Iga Swiatek.

The World No.1 will be joined by freshly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, as well as two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former Roland Garros winners Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova.

AGEL Open 2022 entry list IS out and it is 🔥



Who are you excited to watch in Ostrava!!! ❔❓ pic.twitter.com/mHE2AgrAwQ — AGEL Open 2022 (@WTAOstravaOpen) September 7, 2022

Krejcikova and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova will lead the home contingent at the biggest Czech tournament of the season. Also in the mix will be four more Top 10 players: defending champion Anett Kontaveit, last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari, Roland Garros semifinalist Daria Kasatkina and Paula Badosa.

In 2021, Kontaveit captured her first WTA 500 title in Ostrava, the start of a still-active 20-match winning streak on indoor hard courts that saw the Estonian vault to her current World No.2. Last autumn, Kontaveit collected titles in Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca to seal her debut at the WTA Finals Guadalajara, where she was runner-up to Garbiñe Muguruza.

The AGEL Open has been a fixture on the Hologic WTA Tour calendar since 2020, when Aryna Sabalenka defeated Azarenka to take the inaugural title.