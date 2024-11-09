2024's Longest Matches

Photos: Coco Gauff and all of 2024's three-hour matches

Coco Gauff's defeat of Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF was the 69th WTA main-draw match of the 2024 season to last three hours or more.

01 /69
Sara Sorribes Tormo d. [WC] Gao Xinyu 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5, Beijing R1 (4:15). Sorribes Tormo led 5-1 in the third set, and held off a late comeback attempt by Gao to win the fourth longest match of the Open Era.

Shi Tang/Getty Images

02 /69
Laura Siegemund d. [5] Wang Xiyu 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(1), Hua Hin 2 R2 (4:09). The first match to break the four-hour mark at tour level since Francesca Schiavone's 6-4, 1-6, 16-14 defeat of Svetlana Kuznetsova at the 2011 Australian Open (4:44).

Allied Thailand Open 2024 presented by Cal-Comp

03 /69
[Q] Katie Volynets d. Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-7(6), 7-6(6), Charleston R1 (3:43). Volynets saved two match points in the third-set tiebreak to prevail. This is the second time this year Rus lost a match lasting over 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Chris Smith

04 /69
[6] Beatriz Haddad Maia d. Magda Linette 7-6(6), 6-7(1), 6-1, Abu Dhabi R2 (3:42). This contest was the 11th time since the start of 2022 that Haddad Maia has gone over three hours in a match.

Ryan Lim/AFP via Getty Images

05 /69
Tamara Zidansek d. Nadia Podoroska 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(3), Hua Hin 2 QF (3:41). In a clash of former Roland Garros semifinalists, Zidansek came from a set and 2-0 down, then saved four match points in the third set.

Allied Thailand Open 2024 presented by Cal-Comp

06 /69
[LL] Tamara Korpatsch d. [LL] Anna Bondar 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-4, Ningbo R1 (3:33). Korpatsch saved three match points down 5-4 in the second set to snap an eight-match losing streak in WTA main draws dating back to Roland Garros.

Huang Jinwen/WTA

07 /69
[WC] Harriet Dart d. Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-4, Eastbourne R1 (3:29). Dart was two points away from victory three times in the second set, but needed a decider to notch her first Top 50 win since Eastbourne 2023.

Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA

08 /69
[4] Sara Sorribes Tormo d. [Q] Gergana Topalova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, Budapest R1 (3:29). Sorribes Tormo led 3-0 in the third set, lost the next five games, but came from 5-3 down to deny Topalova a first WTA main draw win.

Marleen Fouchier/WTA

09 /69
[8] Ana Bogdan d. [1] Arantxa Rus 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), Cluj-Napoca QF (3:28). Bogdan was two points from defeat four times, but battled back to reach her second tour-level semifinal on home soil (following Bucharest 2017).

Petean Calin Florin/WTA

10 /69
[11] Anastasia Potapova d. [6] Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-4, Brisbane R3 (3:26). Potapova won the first set from 5-3 down (saving two set points) and lost the second from 4-1 up; the result was her second win in five meetings with Kudermetova.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

11 /69
Tatjana Maria d. Emiliana Arango 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(6), Nottingham R1 (3:24). Maria trailed 3-1 in both the second and third sets, and saved six match points in total to reverse the result of her meeting with Arango in Miami three months earlier.

Owen Hammond/WTA

12 /69
Viktorija Golubic d. [6] Arantxa Rus 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5), Jiujiang QF (3:24). Golubic led 5-1 in the third set and held her first two match points at 5-4, but needed a tiebreak to convert her third.

Huang Jinwen/WTA

13 /69
Sara Sorribes Tormo d. Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, Merida R2 (3:23). Sorribes Tormo trailed by a break in the third set, but came back to win her sixth tour-level three-hour match of 2024.

GS Sports Management/Imagenshop

14 /69
Irina Bara d. Laura Pigossi 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4, Bogota R2 (3:22). Bara survived a match point at 6-3, 5-4 -- as well as a rain delay directly ahead of that game -- before edging past 2022 Bogota finalist Pigossi.

Copa Colsanitas Zurich

15 /69
Rebecca Sramkova d. Sara Sorribes Tormo 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5, Monastir QF (3:22). Sramkova was 2-0 down in the second set and 5-3 (and match point) down in the third.

Mathias Schulz/WTA

16 /69
Wang Xiyu d. Ana Bogdan 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-2, Madrid R1 (3:21). Wang saved a match point down 5-4 in the second set before advancing past Bogdan on Manolo Sanata Stadium at the Caja Magica.

Mateo Villalba/Mutua Madrid Open

17 /69
Camila Osorio d. [7] Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 7-5, Guadalajara R2 (3:21). Osorio trailed 5-0 in the third set, but from that point on dropped just six points over the next seven games.

Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/WTA

18 /69
[13] Beatriz Haddad Maia d. Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(1), Toronto R1 (3:19). This is the second time this year Haddad Maia has played a match longer than three hours. Since the start of 2022, Haddad Maia is 8-4 in matches lasting over three hours.

Jimmie48/WTA

19 /69
[32] Anhelina Kalinina d. [WC] Caroline Wozniacki 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, Miami R2 (3:18). Kalinina trailed 5-2 in the second set, but saved one match point en route to making the Miami third round for a second time.

Jimmie48/WTA

20 /69
[Q] Caroline Dolehide d. [2] Marie Bouzkova 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-6(6), Guangzhou R2 (3:18). After coming back from 4-1 down in the third set, Dolehide held her first match point serving at 5-4, her next two at 6-5 and finally converted her sixth.

WTA Guangzhou Open

21 /69
[Q] Natalija Stevanovic d. [8] Anna Blinkova 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(2), Rouen R1 (3:17). Stevanovic led 4-1 in the third set, but had to save triple match point trailing 6-5 en route to her second career Top 50 win.

Maxime Le Pihif

22 /69
[Q] Ena Shibahara d. Daria Saville 6-3, 4-6, 7-6[6], US Open R1 (3:17). On her Grand Slam singles main-draw debut, former doubles No.4 came from 2-0 down in the third set to notch her third career Top 100 win.

Jeff Dean/USTA

23 /69
Sloane Stephens d. Martina Trevisan 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, Madrid R1 (3:16). Stephens held two match points at 5-3 in the second set, but had to go the distance to extend her winning streak to six.

Jimmie48/WTA

24 /69
[18] Marta Kostyuk d. [Q] Laura Pigossi 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4, Roland Garros R1 (3:16). Kostyuk came from 4-2 down in the first set and 4-0 down in the third, coming back strongly after a rain delay trailing 4-2 in the decider.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

25 /69
Mayar Sherif d. [SR] Lauren Davis 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, Madrid R1 (3:15). Sherif came from a set and 5-3 down to post her first WTA main-draw win since Cincinnati 2023, snapping a nine-match losing streak at tour level.

Jimmie48/WTA

26 /69
Peyton Stearns d. Viktoriya Tomova, 6-7(6), 7-5, 7-6(4), Rabat SF (3:15). Stearns battled back from 4-1 down in the third set, eventually clinching a spot in the second WTA singles final of her career.

Owen Hammond/WTA

27 /69
[1] Iga Swiatek d. Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, Australian Open R2 (3:14). Swiatek came from 3-1 down in the first set and 4-1 down in the third to triumph in her longest Grand Slam match to date.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

28 /69
[Q] Daria Saville d. Tatjana Maria 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2, San Diego R2 (3:14). The Australian saved a match point en route to avenging a loss to Maria in the 2023 Barranquilla 125 quarterfinals.

Kristen Karhio/WTA

29 /69
[31] Barbora Krejcikova d. Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 7-5, Wimbledon R1 (3:14). The result was Krejcikova's second win over Kudermetova in five pro meetings, and first since 2018 Roland Garros qualifying.

Jimmie48/WTA

30 /69
Magdalena Frech d. [WC] Daria Saville 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, Australian Open R1 (3:13). Frech held off a late charge from 5-2 from 5-5 in the third set from Saville to seal her first win in two meetings with the Australian.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

31 /69
[3] Katie Boulter d. Harriet Dart 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5, Nottingham R1 (3:13). Boulter prevailed in an epic all-British battle on home soil to kick off her successful title defense at the Rothesay Open.

Owen Hammond

32 /69
[3] Katie Boulter d. [WC] Emma Raducanu 6-7(13), 6-3, 6-4, Nottingham SF (3:13). The all-British semifinal was postponed overnight after the first set (the longest regular tiebreak of 2024 so far); Boulter recovered to win her second epic of the week.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

33 /69
Cristina Bucsa d. Ana Bogdan 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[5], Wimbledon R1 (3:13). Bucsa came from 5-3 down in the third set, saving two match points along the way -- one on either side of a rain delay.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

34 /69
[1] Iga Swiatek d. [2] Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7), Madrid F (3:11). Swiatek saved three championship points to win her first Mutua Madrid Open title in the season's longest tour final.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

35 /69
[5] Arantxa Rus d. Martina Trevisan 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2, Palermo R1 (3:11). Rus survived a pause of over an hour due to a power cut leading 5-4 in set two, and went on to level her head-to-head against Trevisan at three wins apiece.

Palermo Ladies Open

36 /69
[18] Marta Kostyuk d. Daria Saville 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, Wimbledon R2 (3:10). Kostyuk came from 5-2 down in the second set, saved a match point as Saville served at 6-5, and sealed victory on her own fifth match point.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

37 /69
[6] Zheng Qinwen d. [11] Emma Navarro 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-1, Olympics R3 (3:10). Zheng came back from match point down at 5-3 in the second set to make the quarterfinals in her Olympics debut.

Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

38 /69
Jule Niemeier d. [32] Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4, US Open R1 (3:10). Niemeier snapped a three-match losing streak to notch her third career upset of a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Lexie Wanninger/USTA

39 /69
[8] Kamilla Rakhimova d. Renata Zarazua 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-3, Bogota R2 (3:09). Rakhimova lost a 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreak, but came back to book her place in her third straight Bogota quarterfinal.

Jaime López/WTA

40 /69
Marta Kostyuk d. [WC] Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4, Stuttgart R1 (3:09). Kostyuk served for the match at 5-4 and 6-5 in the second set, and led 4-2 in the third, but was pegged back throughout by the 2017 champion.

Jimmie48/WTA

41 /69
[4] Coco Gauff d. Marta Kostyuk 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2, Australian Open QF (3:08). Gauff won the first set from 5-1 down and lost the second from 5-3 up; it was the longest Slam match of her career to date.

William West/AFP via Getty Images

42 /69
[Q] Bernarda Pera d. [SR] Daria Saville 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5), Indian Wells R1 (3:08). Pera won the first set from 5-1 down and converted her fourth match point; she had lost her only previous meeting with Saville (at Roland Garros 2018) from match point up.

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

43 /69
[Q] Olga Danilovic d. Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6[8], Roland Garros R3 (3:08). Vekic led 3-1 in the third set, served for the match at 5-4 and 6-5, and led 6-2 in the match tiebreak -- but Danilovic battled back to reach her first Grand Slam fourth round.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

44 /69
[Q] Varvara Lepchenko d. [6] Martina Trevisan 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, Iasi R1 (3:08). Former No.19 Lepchenko, 38, scored her first WTA main draw win since Gdynia 2021 and her first Top 100 victory of 2024.

Andrei Cristian Luca/UniCredit Iasi Open

45 /69
[WC] Chloe Paquet d. [32] Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-6[6], Roland Garros R2 (3:07). France's Paquet, 29, came from a set and 3-1 down to notch her sixth career Top 50 win and reach the third round of a major for the first time.

Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

46 /69
Rebeka Masarova d. [3] Wang Xinyu 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5, Hua Hin 2 R2 (3:07). Masarova saved one set point in the first set, held off a charge by Wang from 5-1 down to 5-5 in the decider, and converted her fourth match point in an eight-deuce final game.

Allied Thailand Open 2024 presented by Cal-Comp

47 /69
Linda Noskova d. [Q] Timea Babos 5-7, 7-6(8), 7-6(2), Brisbane R1 (3:06). Noskova saved one match point in the second set -- the second year running she had won her season opener from match point down.

Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images

48 /69
[2] Ekaterina Alexandrova d. [3] Donna Vekic 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-6(6), Linz SF (3:06). Alexandrova fought back from 5-1 down in the third-set tiebreak to reach the Linz final for the second time in her career.

Mathias Schulz/WTA

49 /69
Veronika Kudermetova d. Barbora Krejcikova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, Stuttgart R1 (3:06). Kudermetova came from 4-1 down in the third set to improve her pro record against Krejcikova to 3-1; Kudermetova also won both of their junior encounters.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

50 /69
Wang Xiyu d. Diane Parry 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4, Auckland QF (3:04). Wang survived a rain delay one game into the second set and came back from 4-1 down in the decider.

Tim Marshall/ASB Classic

51 /69
[Q] Kimberly Birrell d. [Q] Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-0, Nottingham R2 (3:04). Birrell first served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, but needed a decider to reach her third career WTA quarterfinal.

Owen Hammond/WTA

52 /69
[6] Zheng Qinwen d. Angelique Kerber 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(6), Olympics QF (3:04). Zheng won her second straight three-hour match to move into the medal rounds in Paris -- and sent former World No.1 Kerber into retirement in the process.

Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

53 /69
[6] Jessica Pegula d. Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-7(1), 7-6(3), Cincinnati QF (3:04). Pegula led by a set and 4-0, but she was pulled beyond 3 hours for the first time all year before she could outlast a tenacious Fernandez.

Jimmie48/WTA

54 /69
[WC] Marina Stakusic d. [1] Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(0), Guadalajara R2 (3:04). Stakusic saved four match points in the topsy-turvy affair, earning her first Top 20 win and her first WTA quarterfinal showing in the process.

Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/WTA

55 /69
[3] Coco Gauff d. [7] Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), WTA Finals Riyadh F (3:04). Gauff clinched her first WTA Finals title by winning the second-longest final of the year. It was also the longest final at the WTA Finals dating back to 2008.

Fayez Nureldine / AFP

56 /69
[3] Anhelina Kalinina d. Sara Bejlek 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2, Prague R1 (3:03). Kalinina led 5-2 in the second set and held her first match point in the tiebreak, but recovered to win the third set against the Czech 18-year-old.

Gintare Karpaviciute/WTA

57 /69
[SR] Ajla Tomljanovic d. [WC] Jang Su-Jeong 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3, Seoul R1 (3:03). Tomljanovic, the 2018 Seoul finalist, saved two set points in the first set in a late-night encounter.

Seojin Hwang/Korea Open

58 /69
[8] Elisabetta Cocciaretto d. [LL] Jessika Ponchet 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(3), Osaka R1 (3:03). Cocciaretto faced two points to go down 5-1 in the third set, then one match point trailing 5-4.

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

59 /69
Kamilla Rakhimova d. Yanina Wickmayer 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), Austin R1 (3:02). Rakhimova served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, but had to come from 5-3 down in the third set to triumph.

Isabelle Harris/ATX Open

60 /69
[3] Jaqueline Cristian d. [WC] Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-2, Iasi R2 (3:02). On home soil, Romanian No.2 Cristian improved to 3-1 overall against Romanian No.6 Ruse.

Mathias Schulz/WTA

61 /69
Laura Siegemund d. [17] Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 3-6, 7-6[9], Australian Open R1 (3:01). Siegemund came from 4-2 down in the third set to notch her second Top 20 win of 2024 and first over Alexandrova in three meetings.

Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

62 /69
Tamara Korpatsch d. Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-4, 7-6[9], Roland Garros R1 (3:01). Playing her first match in nearly two months, Korpatsch saved one match point in the super-tiebreak to triumph.

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

63 /69
[Q] Ashlyn Krueger d. [16] Donna Vekic 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-2, Cincinnati R1 (3:01). Despite losing the first set from 4-1 up, Krueger roared back to defeat Olympic silver medallist Vekic and notch her fourth Top 30 win of 2024.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

64 /69
[29] Ekaterina Alexandrova d. [WC] Iva Jovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, US Open R2 (3:01). Alexandrova led 5-3 in the third set, but required seven match points to close out the 16-year-old Jovic, who was playing the first tour-level main draw of her career.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

65 /69
Sara Sorribes Tormo d. Jana Fett 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, Monastir R2 (3:01). In the pair's first meeting in 10 years, Sorribes Tormo came from a set and a break down to notch her second pro victory over Fett.

Mathias Schulz/WTA

66 /69
Sara Errani d. [3] Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, Bogota R2 (3:00). Despite losing a 4-2 second-set lead, Errani recovered for her seventh win in seven meetings with Sorribes Tormo.

Jaime López/WTA

67 /69
[5] Liudmila Samsonova d. Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4, Strasbourg R1 (3:00). Samsonova led 5-2 in the second set and held her first match point at 5-4, but had to come from 3-1 down in the decider to defeat the 2021 champion.

Olivier Renaud/WTA

68 /69
[LL] Ena Shibahara d. Tamara Korpatsch 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5, Prague R1 (3:00). Former doubles No.4 Shibahara came from 5-3 down in the first set en route to her first tour-level singles victory.

Pavel Lebeda/Livesport Prague Open

69 /69
Harriet Dart d. [Q] Laura Siegemund 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, Osaka R1 (3:00). Dart came back from 3-1 down in the second set, then held off a late charge by Siegemund from 5-2 to 5-5 in the third set.

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

