Photos: Coco Gauff and all of 2024's three-hour matches

We use cookies to provide our services and for analytics and marketing. To find out more about our use of cookies and how you can disable them, please see our Privacy Policy. By continuing to browse our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more info.
Coco Gauff's defeat of Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF was the 69th WTA main-draw match of the 2024 season to last three hours or more.
Shi Tang/Getty Images
Allied Thailand Open 2024 presented by Cal-Comp
Chris Smith
Ryan Lim/AFP via Getty Images
Huang Jinwen/WTA
Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA
Marleen Fouchier/WTA
Petean Calin Florin/WTA
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Owen Hammond/WTA
GS Sports Management/Imagenshop
Copa Colsanitas Zurich
Mathias Schulz/WTA
Mateo Villalba/Mutua Madrid Open
Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/WTA
Jimmie48/WTA
WTA Guangzhou Open
Maxime Le Pihif
Jeff Dean/USTA
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Kristen Karhio/WTA
Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
Owen Hammond
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Palermo Ladies Open
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
Lexie Wanninger/USTA
Jaime López/WTA
William West/AFP via Getty Images
George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Andrei Cristian Luca/UniCredit Iasi Open
Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images
Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Tim Marshall/ASB Classic
Fayez Nureldine / AFP
Gintare Karpaviciute/WTA
Seojin Hwang/Korea Open
Kinoshita Group Japan Open
Isabelle Harris/ATX Open
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Olivier Renaud/WTA
Pavel Lebeda/Livesport Prague Open