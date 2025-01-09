Spain's Billie Jean King Cup team has a new captain, and it's a familiar face to the Hologic WTA Tour: Carla Suárez Navarro.

The Real Federación Española de Tenis announced this week that the fan-favorite former World No.6, 36, will succeed Anabel Medina Garrigues in the role for at least 2025 and 2026.

Former World No.16 Medina Garrigues assumed the captaincy in 2017.

"It is a great honor to assume the captaincy of the Spanish Billie Jean King Cup team and I thank the federation for the confidence shown in me for this challenge," Suárez Navarro said in a statement. "For many years, I had the opportunity to represent my country and now I am looking forward to this new stage from the bench.

"I will try to contribute my professional experience to bring the maximum out of our players and get Spain to continue being an example of collective commitment and effort in the competition."

Suárez Navarro played 11 years for the Spanish BJK Cup team, debuting in 2008, and amassed a 19-12 overall record in the competition. Her 17-9 singles mark makes her just one of five players to post double-digit singles wins in team history, and she ranks third behind International Tennis Hall of Famers Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Conchita Martinez in wins.

Always eager to raise her hand for her country, the seven-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist's last career tournament was representing the red and yellow at the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals -- an emotional goodbye to the sport on her own terms after battling, and beating, Hodgkin's lymphoma. Her final matches in singles and doubles came Spain's round-robin tie against Slovakia.

Suárez Navarro will debut as captain in April's qualifying round in the hopes of securing Spain, the 10th-ranked team in the BJK Cup rankings, a berth in the Finals later this year.