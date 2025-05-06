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Doubles NewsView All View All Doubles News
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Tournament News
If the WTA Finals started today: Who's in, on the bubble & outside looking in?
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previews
Siniakova, Townsend one win away from career Grand Slam at US Open
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Player Feature
Dabrowski and Stefani's WTA Finals moment is five years in the making
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Match Reaction
Chan, Joint spoil Venus and Serena's US Open doubles return in 3-hour classic
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Press Releases
Doubles teams Dabrowski & Stefani and Danilina & Krunic qualify for WTA Finals Indian Wells
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Tournament News
Serena, Venus to face Chan, Joint in US Open doubles first round
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Match Reaction
How Muchova and Mensik went from uncertain entry to US Open champions
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Match Reaction
Muchova, Mensik save match points, join Bencic, Cobolli in US Open mixed doubles final
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Match Reaction
WTA stars Andreeva, Bencic, Svitolina and Muchova reach US Open mixed doubles semis