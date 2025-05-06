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The locker room

Get all the news, updates, rankings, match results, stats, and more for all of your favorite WTA players.

Social Buzz

Eala talks perfection, embracing pain and brutal feedback with Sharapova

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highlights

Andreeva outlasts Alexandrova in two tiebreak sets to make Beijing semifinals

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Match Reaction

Third time's the charm: Andreeva tops Alexandrova to reach Beijing semis

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Match Reaction

First WTA 1000 semifinal! Bartunkova beats Muchova in 67 minutes in Beijing

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alexandra eala asian games 2026
Mirra Andreeva, Beijing 2026
Mirra Andreeva, Beijing 2026
Nikola Bartunkova, Beijing 2026

Singles News

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coco gauff beijing 2026

Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka to miss Wuhan Open

2m read
1d ago

Potapova shuts down 2026 season after Beijing retirement

1m read
4d ago
Anastasia Potapova, Day 10 Madrid

Rybakina withdraws from Wuhan after early China Open exit

1m read
4d ago
Elena Rybakina, China Open day 4

Anisimova shuts down season to recover from wrist injury

1m read
1w ago
amanda anisimova us open 2026

The votes are in: Alexandra Eala is your Star of the Hard-Court Swing

2m read
1w ago
Star of the Swing: Eala

Rybakina to miss Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals in Shenzhen

2m read
2w ago
elena rybakina us open 2026

Pegula pulls out of Singapore after busy Hard-Court Swing

1m read
3w ago
jessica pegula us open 2026
1 -
Elena Rybakina
KAZ Qualified Q
7,492
2 -
Aryna Sabalenka
BLR Qualified Q
6,485
3 -
Jessica Pegula
USA
5,825
4 1
Mirra Andreeva
RUS
5,722
5 -1
Coco Gauff
USA
5,654
6 -
Elina Svitolina
UKR
4,809
7 -
Karolina Muchova
CZE
4,400
8 -
Linda Noskova
CZE
4,234
View Race Rankings
1 -
Taylor Townsend Qualified
Katerina Siniakova Qualified
8,370
2 -
Gabriela Dabrowski Qualified
Luisa Stefani Qualified
6,743
3 -
Aleksandra Krunic
Anna Danilina
5,638
4 -
Kristina Mladenovic
Hanyu Guo
3,566
5 -
Demi Schuurs
Ellen Perez
3,035
6 -
Shuai Zhang
Elise Mertens
3,018
7 -
Nicole Melichar-Martinez
Cristina Bucsa
2,917
8 -
Su-Wei Hsieh
Jelena Ostapenko
2,898
View Race Rankings
stats corner
Leylah Fernandez, Singapore 2026

Rankings Watch: Fernandez back in Top 30; Gibson, Birrell break Top 50

7m read
1w ago

Latest Matches

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Doubles News

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  • Indian Wells overview
    Tournament News

    If the WTA Finals started today: Who's in, on the bubble & outside looking in?

    9m read 3w ago
  • taylor townsend katerina siniakova us open 2026
    previews

    Siniakova, Townsend one win away from career Grand Slam at US Open

    2m read 4w ago
  • gabriela dabrowski luisa stefani dubai 2026
    Player Feature

    Dabrowski and Stefani's WTA Finals moment is five years in the making

    4m read 4w ago
  • venus williams serena williams hao ching chan maya joint us open 2026
    Match Reaction

    Chan, Joint spoil Venus and Serena's US Open doubles return in 3-hour classic

    2m read 1mo ago
  • WTA Finals qualified: Stefani and Dabrowski
    Press Releases

    Doubles teams Dabrowski & Stefani and Danilina & Krunic qualify for WTA Finals Indian Wells

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Serena Williams, Venus Williams - Cincinnati 2026
    Tournament News

    Serena, Venus to face Chan, Joint in US Open doubles first round

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Jakub Mensik and Karolina Muchova, US Open 2026
    Match Reaction

    How Muchova and Mensik went from uncertain entry to US Open champions

    3m read 1mo ago
  • Jakub Mensik and Karolina Muchova, US Open 2026
    Match Reaction

    Muchova, Mensik save match points, join Bencic, Cobolli in US Open mixed doubles final

    2m read 1mo ago
  • Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev, US Open 2026
    Match Reaction

    WTA stars Andreeva, Bencic, Svitolina and Muchova reach US Open mixed doubles semis

    7m read 1mo ago

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