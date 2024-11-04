• Both players were presented with the coveted year-end trophies at the WTA Finals in Riyadh

• Sabalenka has secured the prestigious accolade in singles for the first time in her career

• Siniakova has earned her fourth year-end No.1 finish in doubles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Monday celebrated Aryna Sabalenka and Katerina Siniakova’s WTA Year-End No.1 Ranking presented by PIF achievements as both players were presented with the coveted trophies following their outstanding seasons on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Sabalenka secured the singles year-end accolade for the first time in her career, while Siniakova enjoyed her fourth doubles end-of-season finish in the No.1 position. Both received their silverware this week at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Sabalenka is the 16th player overall to earn the WTA Year-End No.1 Singles Ranking presented by PIF. The 26-year-old reached seven finals this season, defending her crown at the Australian Open and winning the US Open in addition to lifting WTA 1000 titles at the Cincinnati Open and Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open.

She finished runner-up at two further WTA 1000 events at the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome) and also at the WTA 500 Brisbane International presented by Evie. She officially confirmed her year-end No.1 status following her progression to the semifinals at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

Siniakova first finished the season in the No.1 doubles position in 2018 (when co-ranked No.1 with Barbora Krejcikova) and then again in 2021 and 2022. Monday will mark her 125th week as the world’s No.1 ranked doubles player, moving to fifth on the all-time list.

Jimmie48/WTA

Siniakova’s season has been highlighted by winning five titles, including two Grand Slams at Roland-Garros and The Championships, Wimbledon, the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and at WTA 250 events at the Livesport Prague Open and Guangzhou Open presented by AVATR.

She capped off a memorable year by qualifying for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF with Taylor Townsend where the team finished as runners-up, marking her sixth consecutive time contesting the prestigious season-ending event. Siniakova first achieved the No.1 ranking on October 22, 2018. Only one player has more year-end finishes than Siniakova, with Martina Navratilova sitting on five.

Click here to read more on Sabalenka and Siniakova’s WTA Year-End No.1 Ranking presented by PIF success, as well as other ranking milestones for WTA players achieved across the 2024 season.