NEW YORK, NY, US – No.12 seed Anett Kontaveit made short work of lucky loser Daria Kasatkina at the Western & Southern Open, claiming a 6-3, 6-1 victory in just 55 minutes.

The Estonian made a slow start to the encounter, losing the opening two games, but thereafter had few problems as she overwhelmed the former Top 10 player, who entered the main draw after Kim Clijsters’ withdrawal.

Holding a 1-0 record in the head-to-head prior to this match up, the 24-year-old initially struggled to adapt to the speed of the court after playing on the clay in Palermo, where she reached her sixth career final, but once she found her range, she dominated an encounter in which she hit 26 winners to 10 unforced errors and made 68% of her first serves.

It was the WTA World No.20’s unforced errors and some doughty defence from Kasatkina, who had lost to Christina McHale in qualifying, that saw the Russian move into the early lead, yet her serve would have neither the power nor accuracy to allow her to maintain it.

After Kontaveit had held to get on the board, double faults opened the door for the seeded player to draw level, and from there she accelerated rapidly away from her rival, ruthlessly pounding her serve and hitting a commendable 14 winners to seven unforced errors in the opening set, which was sealed by a forehand down the line.

The WTA World No.68 was powerless to reverse the trend in the second, during which she managed to win only eight of 22 points on serve.

Early in the set, there was a hint of a recovery, however. Having dropped the opening two games, Kasatkina held then won two successive break points on the Kontaveit serve – the only she would have after the first game of the match. Both were squandered and proceedings quickly ran away from her thereafter.

Kontaveit, who improved her record to 17-6 in 2020, a year in which she has made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Dubai, was in remorseless form and allowed her opponent only three points in the final three games.

Having reached at least the third round of this tournament in each of her last two visits, Danielle Collins or Jil Teichmann stand in her way from making it three-in-a-row.