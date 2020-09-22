ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA and ATP have been recognized by Leaders Sports Awards for Tennis United, a digital series designed to provide a voice to professional tennis players and deliver exclusive content to fans from their favorite players around the world.

Tennis United, along with World Cup at Home (FIFA and WePlay), Arsenal Together (Arsenal), Join the Movement (Sport England) and Open for the Ages (Two Circles and R&A), have all received honors by Leaders Sports Awards for best ‘Content Creation,’ which is defined by “a compelling piece of content that made people laugh, cry or think, engaging and entertaining the audience throughout.”

“We are honored to receive and share this prestigious award with the ATP,” said Micky Lawler, WTA President. “Given the unprecedented times we have all been living in, working even closer with the ATP has proven to make each of our products even stronger. This award signifies the hard work and dedication collectively from both Tours, including players and staff, to provide an impactful content series for fans.”

“Tennis United has been a true collaborative effort between ATP and WTA, to connect with fans in an innovative way and give our players a platform to address important societal issues,” said Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO. “Receiving this prestigious industry award attests to the many great things tennis can achieve by working together.”

Tennis United was created during the suspension of the WTA and ATP Tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the first show airing on April 10, 2020, Tennis United marked the first time the two tours joined forces to collaborate on a series of content.

Hosted by Grand Slam doubles champions, Bethanie Mattek-Sands (WTA) and Vasek Pospisil (ATP), the show stood out for addressing important issues including mental health, equality and inclusivity, and social responsibility as well as featuring light-hearted moments through social media challenges, discussions and interviews.

Among the 18 episodes that have aired, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Garbiñe Muguruza, Stefanos Tsitsipas, as well as tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Stefan Edberg have all been featured, along with many others. In addition, fans had the opportunity to witness ATP and WTA players interact with each other and with stars from other sports and cultures; the show featured guests from the worlds of international soccer, the NBA, the NHL and music.

Click here to read more about the Leaders Sports Award and here for access to all episodes of Tennis United.

In addition, Tennis United will be featured during LeadersWeek.direct/ the week of October 5.