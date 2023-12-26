Leylah Fernandez got Canada off to the perfect start in its first-ever United Cup match on Sunday in Sydney with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Chile's Daniela Seguel. Fernandez then turned around to show off her doubles skills, teaming with Steven Diez to guide Canada to a 7-5, 4-6 [10-8] victory in mixed doubles to secure a 2-1 victory.

With a 1-0 record, Canada will now wait until Wednesday to face Greece. Chile will take on Greece on Tuesday.

Fernandez -- who, just 10 days ago, was named a 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award winner for her exploits that helped Canada claim its first Billie Jean King Cup title in November -- shined again while wearing her national colors to put Canada up 1-0 in its opening Group B tie. She needed just 73 minutes to get Canada off to a winning start in its first-ever United Cup appearance, as she broke Seguel five times in her first meeting against the current World No.668.

Fernandez was the heavy favorite coming into the match, and played like it throughout. But in her first-tour level singles match in nearly two years, the 31-year-old Chilean, who reached a career-high World No.162 in 2018, had a bright spot to start the second set. She broke Fernandez at love in the opening game and consolidated for 2-0, but she'd win just one more game in the match. Fernandez won three straight games from there, and three more in a row later to wrap up victory.

But Nicolas Jarry forced a deciding mixed doubles match when he defeated Steven Diez 7-5, 6-4. Diez, the No. 314 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, stepped in for Felix Auger-Aliassime and performed well inside Ken Rosewall Arena. But brief lapses at the end of each set proved his downfall.

Diez double-faulted to lose the first set, and Jarry’s serve ruled the day from there. The Chilean did not face a break point, and struck 12 forehand winners to one. He hit a crosscourt forehand winner to clinch the match after 1 hour and 53 minutes.

"Steven is a grinder, a very tough player," Jarry said. "So it was a tough match for the first one of the year. It's great to be here competing and getting some real matches in this great atmosphere."

In the deciding mixed-doubles, Canada looked well on its way to a comfortable victory after racing to a quick 4-0 lead. But the the Chilean duo of Sequel and Tomas Barrios Vera slowly found their footing to claw their way back to 5-5. After Canada broke serve to take the opening set, Chile struck back to force a deciding match tie-break.

Chile came within two points from claiming a stunning upset. But after falling behind 8-6, the Canadians mounted a furious comeback to take steal the win after 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Look what it means! 😱



Team 🇨🇦 defeat Chile in an epic deciding doubles to go top of group B!@UnitedCupTennis pic.twitter.com/X7IEmj3mnO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) December 31, 2023

"I'm extremely happy and proud of the team," Fernandez said. "It was nerve-wracking with the ups and downs, but we stayed calm and positive and used it to our advantage."

On the first match point, Seguel was unable to handle a Fernandez passing shot, missing a forehand volley on the full stretch into the net. Diez fell to his knees in celebration and shared an emotional hug with Fernandez.

"I was a little bit surprised that Felix didn't take the court but it was about time that I paid him back for winning the 2021 ATP Cup," Diez said. "The legs felt a little heavy and tired but I was really motivated and we kept it together and had a great attitude."

All three ties that have taken place in Sydney have been decided in the mixed doubles. On Saturday, the Netherlands beat Norway 2-1 and Germany defeated Italy 2-1.