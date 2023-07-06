Playing the 15th Wimbledon of her career, former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has some straightforward advice for the Hologic WTA Tour's up-and-comers: Remember why you started playing the game.

LONDON, England -- Victoria Azarenka has been playing Wimbledon since 2006 -- only one year before the precocious Mirra Andreeva, 16, was born.

"It's hard for me, too," she joked after defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-0 to join Andreeva in the third round.

But the former World No.1 Azarenka, now 33 years old, has a wealth of experience behind her. She emphasized her willingness to pass it on to younger players on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Wimbledon: Scores | Draws | Order of play

"It's one of my passions to help young women to navigate through evolution and the steps on the tour," she said. "I can only share from my experience. I never tell people what to do; I don't think that's the right way to approach. But if anybody ever wants some advice, I'm always very open to that."

155 - Victoria Azarenka is now the 12th player with the most Women's Singles Grand Slam main draw wins (155) in the Open Era, surpassing Svetlana Kuznetsova. Step.#Wimbledon | @WTA @WTA_insider @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0PM5FWhknk — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 6, 2023

For Minsk-born Azarenka, this is a reaction against an upbringing and a sports culture where seeking help was frowned upon.

"I come from a place where you don't show your feelings," she said. "You don't really show your weaknesses and stuff. [But] I think that's an OK thing to do. That's actually very brave and very strong way to do.

"I have always been the person who asks questions. I would say that even to myself. Keep asking questions. Keep learning. Never stop learning."

More from Wimbledon: Rybakina edges Cornet | Andreescu wins; Niemeier knocks out Muchova | Garcia edges Fernandez in thriller

Azarenka already shares her wisdom with doubles partner Beatriz Haddad Maia, of whom she said: "It's honestly very cool to see how invested and how much she was listening and appreciating some of my comments."

Azarenka's number one message -- one that is meant to cut through much of the off-court pressure and external voices that surround young players in the modern game -- is a straightforward one.

"Sometimes I feel like it's very easy to lose sight of why you started to play tennis," she said. "I would ask myself this question more if when I was younger: 'Why did I start to play tennis?' Because you get so caught up in the results and expectations and everything. What puts me on the right track is remembering why I started to play tennis.

"So to young girls, I would remind them to ask that question. It's not because somebody told you or somebody keeps telling you what you need to do. Why did I start to play tennis? Did I love it? Did I have fun? That's a good thing to ground yourself."